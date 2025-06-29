Central midfielder Will Hugill becomes the latest new signing for Halifax
FC Halifax Town’s close season recruitment has continued with the addition of 21-year-old central midfielder Will Hugill.
Hugill started his career at boyhood club Burnley, captaining their under 21 side and making one appearance for their first team, as a substitute in their League Cup defeat at Wolves in August last year.
That was before a loan spell at Chester in the National League North and then Fylde in the National League, playing home and away against Halifax.
He is Town’s fourth signing by new manager Adam Lakeland, after Cody Johnson, Dylan Crowe and AJ Warburton.
