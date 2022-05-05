Champions, top three or fourth - where will The Shaymen finish in the National League?

That would mean they would have home advantage in a one-off play-off semi-final, with The Shaymen having more home wins than any other team in the league, and conceding the fewest goals at home too.

Town also need two wins against Aldershot and Stockport to have any chance of an unlikely title win.

It's unlikely because leaders Stockport are five points clear of Town and have a game in hand on them.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

They face second-placed Wrexham away on Sunday, so it's not unfeasible that they could lose there, given they've lost their last two games and Wrexham are their closest challengers.

Stockport then face 10th placed Torquay at home on Tuesday before hosting Town on the final day, while Wrexham are away to Dagenham and Redbridge on the last day.

If Stockport draw with Wrexham, that would mean Town would need an unrealistic goal swing to catch them, but if Wrexham win and then lose to Dagenham, Town could finish top with two wins as long as Stockport pick up no further points.

More realistic is looking at the race for third, with in-form Solihull hosting Dagenham on Saturday and then visiting Boreham Wood on the last day, two clubs still in with a chance of a play-off finish, although Boreham Wood's hopes could have gone by the final day.

All Town have to do is better Solihull's two results thanks to the two point gap, but with Solihull having a better goal difference by four, were Halifax to pick up four points and Solihull all six, Moors would finish third unless Town racked up a cricket score in their win.

A finish of fourth or fifth means you are the home side in a one-off play-off eliminator, and six or seventh means you are the away side, like Halifax were at Boreham Wood two years ago.