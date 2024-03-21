Chance to chat with Town's management team and players after Saturday's game with Ebbsfleet
Town’s management team and players will be in the club’s hospitality suite after Saturday’s game againt Ebbsfleet for a meet-and-greet event with supporters.
The informal event has been organised by the supporters club, who are Saturday’s match sponsors.
They are inviting all fans to the hospitality suite after the game, where the management staff and players will be available for a chat and to sign autographs.