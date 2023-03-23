Changes to National League players' contracts sparks outrage amid talk of possible strike action
National League players could go on strike over concerns regarding changes to players’ contracts in non-league.
New conditions made by the Football Association, which are due to come in on July 1, will mean that injured players in the National League are only paid in full for 12 weeks.
If players are ill or injured for any longer than four months, then clubs will be able to reduce their wages to statutory sick pay until they are fit again.
For those playing below the fifth tier, they will get their full wage for six weeks.
Oldham’s Peter Clarke, who is on the Professional Footballers’ Association’s players board, told the PA news agency. “A strike sounds very drastic. Is it something we want? I don’t think so. Is it something the FA want? I don’t think so either. But is it something that may happen? Quite possibly.
“I think all options have got to be explored. Hopefully the FA and the captain’s group can work this out as amicably as possible. But there have been times where strikes have been necessary.”
The proposals have sparked anger among players and fans of non-league football, with former Halifax player and current Yeovil captain Josh Staunton tweeting earlier this week: “We currently have 20 of the National League’s captains in contact with one another representing our team mates in hope of getting this matter resolved, allowing players to step foot onto the pitch next year without having to worry the risk of injury could financially cripple them.”