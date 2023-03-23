News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
3 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Changes to National League players' contracts sparks outrage amid talk of possible strike action

National League players could go on strike over concerns regarding changes to players’ contracts in non-league.

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT- 1 min read
Football:-generic. April1, 2006 BALL. BOOTS
Football:-generic. April1, 2006 BALL. BOOTS
Football:-generic. April1, 2006 BALL. BOOTS

New conditions made by the Football Association, which are due to come in on July 1, will mean that injured players in the National League are only paid in full for 12 weeks.

If players are ill or injured for any longer than four months, then clubs will be able to reduce their wages to statutory sick pay until they are fit again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those playing below the fifth tier, they will get their full wage for six weeks.

Oldham’s Peter Clarke, who is on the Professional Footballers’ Association’s players board, told the PA news agency. “A strike sounds very drastic. Is it something we want? I don’t think so. Is it something the FA want? I don’t think so either. But is it something that may happen? Quite possibly.

Most Popular

“I think all options have got to be explored. Hopefully the FA and the captain’s group can work this out as amicably as possible. But there have been times where strikes have been necessary.”

The proposals have sparked anger among players and fans of non-league football, with former Halifax player and current Yeovil captain Josh Staunton tweeting earlier this week: “We currently have 20 of the National League’s captains in contact with one another representing our team mates in hope of getting this matter resolved, allowing players to step foot onto the pitch next year without having to worry the risk of injury could financially cripple them.”

National LeagueFootball AssociationOldhamHalifax