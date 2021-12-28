Chesterfield 1-1 FC Halifax Town: "They've acquitted themselves excellently well," says proud Shaymen boss Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Matty Warburton's goal was cancelled out late on by substitute Jack Clarke, with The Shaymen unable to hold on to their lead under strong pressure.

When asked if he thought it was a fair result, Wild said: "Yeah 100 per cent, I thought it was a game of two halves, I thought we shaded the first-half in terms of our play, and they looked pretty nervy as you would do with a big crowd.

"I thought we shaded the first-half in terms of our opportunities and chances, but certainly second-half we had to bed in, we had to be resilient, defend our own box really well, and for large parts we did.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But on the balance of play, fair result.

"I just thought the lads, and everybody, should be so proud of them today and how they've acquitted themselves.

"Eight and a half thousand screaming at them, and they've acquitted themselves excellently well, and played some good football.

"There's a reason why both teams are up there, because they're two good teams."

Wild said his players gave him everything in the game during a spirited display.

"100 per cent, nobody can question what they gave us today, unfortunately there were one too many balls in the box," he said.

"But you're always going to get a chance and they've took their chance, fair play to them, they're a very good team and I really enjoyed the game, really enjoyed the atmosphere, and what an advert for this league."

Wild said it was the right decision by referee Garreth Rhodes to overturn a second-half penalty.

"Apparently their number 12, Williams, handballed it and the ref's thought it was our lad, and the linesman's told him it was their lad," said the Town boss.

"Very strong refereeing today I thought, at times the referee and the linesmen could get overhauled with the crowd but I thought they stood strong and made the right decisions, which was very good."

Wild added: "It's a good point, any point on the road's a good point if you draw away and win at home.