Chesterfield 2-3 FC Halifax Town: "We're finding a way to win" says Wild as Shaymen go top

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild described his side's 3-2 victory at Chesterfield which moved them top of the National League as a hard-fought win.

Halifax raced into a 3-0 lead through Jamie Allen, Nathan Clarke and Cameron King before Chesterfield hit back through Mike Fondop and Joe Rowley.

"I thought first-half we controlled the game, but we were still sloppy in and out of possession," said Wild.

"I thought we could be better and needed to be better, so at half-time I demanded more.

"I got that for about 10 minutes, when we scored our third.

"I think the goal (Chesterfield's first) rocked us, got their crowd up and got us on the back foot a little bit.

"We got penned in, I really didn't want that to happen, which we spoke about after the game that we can't get boxed in, and we need to be better in that situation.

"We'll address that and make sure we don't get boxed in again."

Despite The Shaymen being the much better side in the opening half, Wild wasn't entirely happy with what he saw.

"I thought our passing was sloppy, I thought our pressure on the ball and our closing down was half-hearted," he said.

"I'm not slagging them off, because we went in 2-0 up, but the levels we've set, we were below those levels first-half, and we were 2-0 up."

When asked if King's goal two minutes after half-time rendered Chesterfield's half-time team talk obsolete, Wild said: "It does but then we put one on a plate for them, and that gives them something to go and drive for.

"I think it's a foul for their second goal. There's a blatant push on the keeper (Sam Johnson).

"But I thought we controlled that last four minutes really well and saw the game out.

"What you've seen is a resilient bunch of lads. Look at Sam, he makes a late save, picking it out of the bottom corner, and he deserves immense credit for that.

"We're finding a way to win and we've got the resilience and never-say-die attitude that you can't coach or buy - it's within, and I'm getting that at the moment.

"We did more than enough to win the game, but you know what football's like, you sometimes don't get what you deserve, so to come away with a hard-fought 3-2 is really pleasing."