Chesterfield boss Rowe leaves club by 'mutual consent'

James Rowe

In a statement tonight (Friday), the Spireites said: "Chesterfield Football Club and James Rowe have today come to an agreement that his position as manager will terminate with immediate effect by mutual consent.

"The club would like to thank James for his achievements during his tenure and wishes him well for the future."