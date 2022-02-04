Chesterfield boss Rowe leaves club by 'mutual consent'

FC Halifax Town's promotion rivals Chesterfield's manager James Rowe has left the club by 'mutual consent' it has been announced.

By Tom Scargill
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:42 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:44 pm
James Rowe

In a statement tonight (Friday), the Spireites said: "Chesterfield Football Club and James Rowe have today come to an agreement that his position as manager will terminate with immediate effect by mutual consent.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"The club would like to thank James for his achievements during his tenure and wishes him well for the future."

Rowe had been suspended by the club while an internal investigation took place into allegations of misconduct.

James RoweChesterfieldFC Halifax TownSpireites