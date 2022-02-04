Chesterfield boss Rowe leaves club by 'mutual consent'
FC Halifax Town's promotion rivals Chesterfield's manager James Rowe has left the club by 'mutual consent' it has been announced.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:42 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:44 pm
In a statement tonight (Friday), the Spireites said: "Chesterfield Football Club and James Rowe have today come to an agreement that his position as manager will terminate with immediate effect by mutual consent.
"The club would like to thank James for his achievements during his tenure and wishes him well for the future."
Rowe had been suspended by the club while an internal investigation took place into allegations of misconduct.