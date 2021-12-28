Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE

This really has the feel of a big game about it. And will even more so the more full the stands get closer to kick off. Chesterfield’s front two are full of goals and will pose a huge threat. If Town can keep them both quiet that will goa huge way to getting a result, but that is a big job in itself. Chesterfield have kept 4 clean sheets in their last 5 games but I think Town do have the ability to cause them problems and score, it’s just keeping them out at the other end that is Halifax’s biggest challenge for me