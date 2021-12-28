Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash at Chesterfield.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 1:02 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:50

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:50

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:49

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:47

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:44

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:43

ICYMI - Pete Wild reflects on Town’s year and looks ahead to 2022

FC Halifax Town: "I think everybody should be proud that this club is heading in the right direction" - Wild reflects on The Shaymen's year

Town manager Pete Wild says the club is progressing on and off the pitch heading into the New Year.

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:38

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:37

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:35

Stat

Chesterfield have scored in each of their last 16 matches

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:34

Thoughts

This really has the feel of a big game about it. And will even more so the more full the stands get closer to kick off. Chesterfield’s front two are full of goals and will pose a huge threat. If Town can keep them both quiet that will goa huge way to getting a result, but that is a big job in itself. Chesterfield have kept 4 clean sheets in their last 5 games but I think Town do have the ability to cause them problems and score, it’s just keeping them out at the other end that is Halifax’s biggest challenge for me

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:29

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
FC Halifax TownChesterfieldNational LeaguePete Wild