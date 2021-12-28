Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash at Chesterfield.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 14:50
Town manager Pete Wild says the club is progressing on and off the pitch heading into the New Year.
Chesterfield have scored in each of their last 16 matches
This really has the feel of a big game about it. And will even more so the more full the stands get closer to kick off. Chesterfield’s front two are full of goals and will pose a huge threat. If Town can keep them both quiet that will goa huge way to getting a result, but that is a big job in itself. Chesterfield have kept 4 clean sheets in their last 5 games but I think Town do have the ability to cause them problems and score, it’s just keeping them out at the other end that is Halifax’s biggest challenge for me