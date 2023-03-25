News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
2 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
Live

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Chesterfield at the Technique Stadium.

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Mar 2023, 13:01 GMT
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates

ICYMI - Photos of FC Halifax Town in training.....taken by yours truly

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/photo-gallery-fc-halifax-town-in-training-4073209

Highlights from Chesterfield’s last game - a 1-0 win at Woking last Saturday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs1dvQaFsA0

Stat

Halifax are the lowest scorers away from home in the National League (12), while only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Town (35)

Squad

Looking at who else was here, I think he might be the only change in the squad in place of Festus Arthur

Keane

Jordan Keane among the travelling party for Town today - he wasn’t involved against Yeovil last Saturday

The Shaymen

Town players starting to arrive at the Technique Stadium now in dribs and drabs, walking down the side of the pitch to the changing rooms

ICYMI - The expected goals data for every team in the National League this season

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/here-is-the-expected-goals-data-for-fc-halifax-town-wrexham-notts-county-chesterfield-and-every-other-national-league-team-so-far-this-season-4071706

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
FC Halifax TownChesterfieldNational LeagueTechnique Stadium