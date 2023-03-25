Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Chesterfield at the Technique Stadium.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Halifax are the lowest scorers away from home in the National League (12), while only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Town (35)
Looking at who else was here, I think he might be the only change in the squad in place of Festus Arthur
Jordan Keane among the travelling party for Town today - he wasn’t involved against Yeovil last Saturday
Town players starting to arrive at the Technique Stadium now in dribs and drabs, walking down the side of the pitch to the changing rooms