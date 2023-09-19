News you can trust since 1853
Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Chesterfield.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:46 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the evening, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
18:57 BST

Stat

Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the division so far this season than Halifax (8).

18:56 BST

Thoughts

Very much expecting an absorb-pressure-and-counter-attack performance from Town tonight, especially looking at the 11, with Hunter and Evans as the midfield two. Understandable given the quality of the opposition and the amount of goals they’ve scored but if Chesterfield score first, and score early, then Town will need a plan B, which they’ve struggled to find at times this season. I’m sure if Town can get through the first 20 minutes/half an hour goalless they’ll look to grow into the game. If they get the first goal tonight it’s obviously very much game on. Chesterfield can be susceptible to being pressed into mistakes at the back, which I’m sure Halifax will be looking to exploit, but the front three of Cosgrave, Cappello and Alli will need to be on their toes and alive to possibilities

18:51 BST

Stat

The Spireites have won more games and scored more goals than any other side in the National League this season.

18:48 BST

18:48 BST

Changes

Not really surprised Cosgrave is in for Harker - reading between the lines in what CM said post-match on Saturday, could see that coming potentially. Cappello coming back in is no surprise either, but thought it would be for Galvin rather than as a number ten. Also no surprise that Evans starts but I am that it’s for Summerfield rather than Hunter

18:46 BST

Town

Cooke, Summerfield and Harker drop out - Cooke altogether - with Cosgrave, Evans and Cappello coming in. Oluwabori back on the bench

18:46 BST

Shaymen

Johnson, Senior, Cummings, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Evans, Galvin, Alli, Cappello, Cosgrave. Subs: Keane, Summerfield, Oluwabori, Wright, Harker.

18:31 BST

Hosts

It’s some squad Paul Cook has amassed here at Chesterfield, just looking at their squad list. Will Grigg, Ryan Colclough, Armando Dobra, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, Jeff King, Ash Palmer, Liam Mandeville, James Berry, Bailey Hobson - probably each one of those players would be a guaranteed starter at nearly every other club in the division.

18:28 BST

Stat

No team has conceded fewer goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (7).

18:26 BST

ICYMI - Halifax forward joins Hyde United on a month’s loan

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/halifax-forward-joins-hyde-united-on-a-months-loan-4341477

