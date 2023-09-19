Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Very much expecting an absorb-pressure-and-counter-attack performance from Town tonight, especially looking at the 11, with Hunter and Evans as the midfield two. Understandable given the quality of the opposition and the amount of goals they’ve scored but if Chesterfield score first, and score early, then Town will need a plan B, which they’ve struggled to find at times this season. I’m sure if Town can get through the first 20 minutes/half an hour goalless they’ll look to grow into the game. If they get the first goal tonight it’s obviously very much game on. Chesterfield can be susceptible to being pressed into mistakes at the back, which I’m sure Halifax will be looking to exploit, but the front three of Cosgrave, Cappello and Alli will need to be on their toes and alive to possibilities