Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town: Opposition focus

FC Halifax Town face a Chesterfield side on Tuesday night who are lacking in confidence and looking fragile in defence, according to Liam Norcliffe from the Derbyshire Times.

How has Chesterfield's start to the season been?

Incredibly disappointing. The Spireites were tipped to be one of the favourites for promotion this season but they have failed to win a single game so far, picking up just five points from a possible 24.

The Spireites have faced Dover, Woking, Barrow and Dagenham at home and have only collected two points.

John Sheridan's side are really lacking in confidence after a slow start and look very fragile.

They have been leaking soft goals at the back and have not kept a clean sheet.

Sheridan has admitted that he has 'tinkered' too much with his team, making 17 changes in eight matches.

Sheridan has also swapped formation several times, trying 3-5-2, 4-4-3 and 4-4-2.

Before the 1-1 draw with Dagenham on Saturday Sheridan received the '100 per cent support' of the board but the 54-year-old knows he needs results fast.

What signings have Chesterfield made?

Sheridan has recruited Football League experience in defenders Anthony Gerrard and David Buchanan, midfielder Jermaine McGlashan, who is loan from Swindon Town, and former Doncaster Rovers striker Liam Mandeville.

The balance of the squad is not right at the moment with it being top heavy in some positions and very light in others.

Sheridan is keen to add a left winger to his squad and has hinted at wanting a central midfielder.

Mike Fondop, who left Wrexham by mutual agreement, has four goals in four games since joining on a one-year deal on August 16.

Player to watch

As well as Fondop, his striker partner Scott Boden also has four goals. Boden is always busy in and around the box.

McGlashan has added some pace and energy to Chesterfield's midfield and he made a big impact when he came on against Dagenham on Saturday.

Mandeville has struggled for consistency and has played in a deeper role, but he one to keep an eye on, if he starts.

Style of play

John Sheridan likes his team to get the ball down and play.

He encourages them to move the ball quickly through midfield and get crosses into the box.

Against Dagenham, Chesterfield opted to go long far too often, much to the anger of Sheridan.

Weaknesses

The Spireites have conceded 14 goals already and are needing to score at least two goals in a game to get a result.

Sheridan has said that his team are guilty of switching off far too often.

It is not all the defence's fault, the midfield has failed to provide enough protection at times.

Injuries

Strikers Tom Denton and Anthony Spyrou have not played this season and will be out for this one as well. Defender David Buchanan will also miss this clash due to injury.

Formation

I'd expect Sheridan to stick to the 3-5-2 that he used in the 1-1 draw with Dagenham but possibly make a change in midfield with either McGlashan or Mandeville coming in for Weir.

Coddington, Yarney (rwb), Evans, Gerrard (c), Hollis, Maguire (lwb); McGlashan, Smith, Rowley; Fondop, Boden.