Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town travel to winless Chesterfield on Tuesday night aiming to continue their flying start to the season.

The Shaymen have 19 points from a possible 24 so far, winning six of their eight games, drawing one and losing the other.

Scott Boden in action for The Shaymen

Only Solihull have scored more goals in the division than Halifax, while no other side has conceded fewer.

Only Woking’s Jake Hyde has scored more goals in the league than Town’s Liam McAlinden, who netted twice in the 2-1 win over Solihull on Saturday.

John Sheridan’s Chesterfield have had an awful start to the campaign by comparison, drawing five and losing three of their first eight matches.

But Halifax boss Pete Wild isn’t reading too much into that.

“John’s a top coach, a top manager, he’ll get it right at Chesterfield,” Wild said.

“I worked with John three times and I have the upmost respect for him and his work.

“He will get it right, but hopefully that’s not Tuesday night and hopefully we can carry on.

“Good teams get out on the road and pick up points, and that’s what we’ve got to do on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got to keep going. Nothing’s won at the end of August.”

Former Halifax strikers Scott Boden and Mike Fondop-Talom are one of the few positives for Chesterfield so far this season, each bagging four goals.

Fondop-Talom scored four times in 12 appearances while on loan at The Shay during the back end of the 2017-18 season, and joined Chesterfield after being released by fellow National League club Wrexham. He has four in four for Chesterfield.

Boden joined Halifax from Macclesfield in 2014 and scored 12 goals in 38 games.

Another ex-Halifax striker, Tom Denton, is on the books at Chesterfield, but is yet to feature this term, and looks set to miss out on Tuesday through injury, along with fellow striker Anthony Spyrou and defender David Buchanan.

Only twice have The Spireites taken the lead this term, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Shaymen skipper Matty Brown is a doubt for the game after limping off against Solihull with a hamstring injury. If he does miss out, Josh Staunton is expected to move to centre-back, with Jack Earing possibly taking his place in central midfield.

Halifax could go top of the table if they win and Woking draw or lose, while Chesterfield could sink to the bottom of the table if they fail to win and both Ebbsfleet and Chorley win.

Last season, the teams drew 1-1 at The Shay before Chesterfield won the return game 1-0 thanks to Boden’s winner.

Follow all the action from the game on Tuesday night on our live blog, at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Barnet v Aldershot Town (Match postponed)

Barrow v Hartlepool United

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town

Dover Athletic v Ebbsfleet United

Eastleigh v Boreham Wood

Harrogate Town v Chorley

Notts County v Solihull Moors

Stockport County v AFC Fylde

Woking v Torquay United

Wrexham v Maidenhead United

Yeovil Town v Sutton United