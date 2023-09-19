Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Will Grigg of Chesterfield during the pre-season friendly match between Chesterfield and Sheffield United at on July 15, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Venue: SMH Group Stadium

Date: Tuesday, September 19

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee: Aaron Jackson has shown three red cards and ten yellow cards in four games this season. Officiated Town's 1-0 defeat at Yeovil last season in which he awarded the hosts a penalty but also sent-off Yeovil player Matt Worthington. Was also in charge of Chesterfield's home wins over Dorking and Southend last season.

Odds: Chesterfield win 9/20, draw 7/2, Halifax win 1½

Last five games

Chesterfield: Altrincham (a) L 2-1, Hartlepool (h) W 3-2, Aldershot (a) W 4-3, Dag & Red (h) W 3-1, Ebbsfleet (a) W 1-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Solihull (a) D 1-1, Gateshead (h) D 0-0, Rochdale (a) W 1-0, Southend (h) D 1-1, Dorking (h) L 1-0

Scorers

Chesterfield: Colclough (5), Grigg (4), Mandeville (3), Naylor (3), Quigley (2), Grimes (2), Banks, Williams, Dobra, Palmer

Halifax: Harker (3), Senior (2), Evans, Alli, Cummings

Manager: This is Paul Cook's second spell in charge of The Spireites, having previously managed them between 2012 and 2015, taking them to the League Two title in 2014. Has guided them into the National League play-offs for the last two seasons, losing in the final last time out to Notts County. Best known for playing spells with Wolves and Burnley, Cook has also managed Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich among other clubs.

Last season: 3rd in National League

One to watch: Winger Ryan Colclough started his career at Crewe Alexandra before playing for Wigan and Scunthorpe. His sparkling form for Altrincham over the first-half of the previous campaign earned him a move to Chesterfield, where he scored seven league goals over the second-half of the season. He has netted five times in nine appearances this term, and is a huge threat in terms of creating chances for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head-to-head: Played 101, Chesterfield wins 46, draws 18, Halifax wins 37

Last time they met: Ollie Banks and Armando Dobra scored as Chesterfield won 2-0 in March.

Match facts: No team has conceded fewer goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (7).

The Spireites have won more games and scored more goals than any other side in the National League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the division so far this season than Halifax (8).

Chesterfield have scored in every game so far this season, and have scored in each of their last 11 home outings.

Chesterfield have already scored three or more goals in a game on five occasions this season, while Halifax are yet to score more than twice in a game this season.

Only Aldershot have scored more home goals in the fifth tier this season than Chesterfield (11).

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Altrincham v Hartlepool United

Barnet v Aldershot Town

Boreham Wood v Rochdale

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Bromley

Dorking Wanderers v Wealdstone

Eastleigh v Oxford City

Gateshead v Kidderminster Harriers

Oldham Athletic v York City

Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde

Southend United v Maidenhead United