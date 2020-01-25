Chorley 0-1 FC Halifax Town

Cameron King’s second-half goal extended FC Halifax Town’s unbeaten run to six games as they won 1-0 at Chorley.

The hosts may be bottom of the National League, but they made Town work hard for their win.

But Halifax deserved it. Pete Wild’s team should have led at half-time after creating some good chances, but King’s header after an hour eventually gave them a precious advantage, which they never really looked like relinquishing.

Devante Rodney looked in the mood for goals right from the off, seeing a goal chalked off for offside in the first minute before his shot was blocked after a burst forward, and then his 25 yard drive whistled just wide.

The Salford loanee’s shot was then smothered by on-rushing keeper Matt Urwin after he was superbly played through by Cameron King.

Town, who were forced into one change as Jerome Binnom-Williams replaced the injured Matty Brown, were dominating the ball and winning most of the 50-50’s, with Chorley’s three-man defence being made to look like plonkers by Rodney. There was a real fluency and intensity to Halifax’s play, but it wasn’t capped by a goal.

The hosts held out, and gradually came more into the contest.

Sam Johnson had to be at full stretch to tip away an effort from Chorley debutant Connor Hall before his strike partner Alex Newby rolled the ball tamely wide moments later.

The action was swinging from end-to-end as Jack Redshaw’s shot was well saved by Urwin from a defence-splitting Rodney pass.

But Chorley came the closest to opening the scoring when Newby hit the post with a 25-yard piledriver.

The impressive Urwin was twice more called into action to deny Danny Williams from a tight angle, and then Rodney once more when the Town striker unleashed a driven low shot from outside the box.

Rodney must have walked off at half-time wondering how he hadn’t scored. The answer in no small part was the Chorley keeper.

Town’s front two had been dangerous, backed up with some incisive passes from Cameron King and strong running and tackling by Josh Staunton and Charlie Cooper in central midfield.

Halifax had shown the greater quality and finesse, but Chorley didn’t play like a side who believed survival was beyond them.

The hosts were dogged and awkward to play against. They made too many sloppy mistakes and looked vulnerable at the back, but couldn’t be faulted for effort.

But they were beatable, and The Shaymen had created enough chances to have taken the lead and, taken control of the game.

The second-half was a more cagey affair, with less space for Town to operate in Chorley’s half, and neither side able to penetrate the opposition’s back three.

The energy and tempo from the first-half had drained away, with long balls now dominating the play.

But out of nothing, a cross from the right was nodded in at the far post by Cameron King, and Town were 1-0 up.

Chorley struggled to muster a response, with the goal seemingly the gee-up Town needed as they crunched into tackles and began to control the game like they had at the start.

It was now about game-management from The Shaymen, who made sure they stayed organised, cleared their lines and gave nothing away.

Chorley: Urwin, Challoner, Teague, Kay, Meppen-Walter (O’Keefe 71), Duxbury, Cottrell, Nortey, Newby, Hall (Holroyd 71), Newby. Subs not used: Ross, Dodds, Blakeman.

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 4

Halifax: Johnson, Maher, Clarke, Binnom-Williams, J King, Cooper, Staunton, Williams, C King (Duckworth 82), Rodney (Sho-Silva 90), Redshaw (Allen 79). Subs not used: Appleyard, Duckworth, Nolan.

Scorer: C King (60)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 4C

orners: 3

Attendance: 1,263

Referee: Stephen Copeland

Town man of the match: Josh Staunton