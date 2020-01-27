Chorley 0-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 win at Chorley on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - My choice this week is Sam Johnson. Not just for the important saves he makes, but for the way he has improved his catching of crosses and his control of the goal area. In the past, he’s been too happy to try and punch the ball; now he appears to be much more in control where previously I would have perceived this to be a weakness.

Moment of the match - Devante Rodney’s disallowed goal very early on. It demonstrated that we could get the ball in the net even though it didn’t count. Due to Chorley’s ‘keeper making some superb saves, it actually took us another hour to score, but the belief was always there, and the winner duly turned up!

Moan of the match - Again, nothing to really complain about other than the long trek to find the away turnstiles. Chorley are a better team than their League position suggests, and if our objective was to get the three points, then it’s clearly mission accomplished.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - My vote this week goes to Nathan Clarke. The defence had a busy day on Saturday with Chorley getting lots of possession in the Halifax half. Clarke was calm and assured all afternoon whilst ensuring he got the basics right. On one occasion he calmly played the ball out for a Chorley throw by the corner flag to avoid attempting a risky clearance up field. A great decision.

Moment of the match - Cameron King’s winning goal was the highlight of the afternoon but in all honesty the Shayman could have scored many more with a little bit more composure.

Moan of the match - Nothing to moan about this week, it was an entertaining game with lots of attacking play. It was a well deserved three points on the road.

Andrew Mann

Moment of the match - A great ball from Jeff King and an equally impressive header from Cameron saw the two Kings combine towards our goal. We deserved to win but the breakthrough took a long time to come. Fantastic win in the end and hopefully we keep the momentum going.

Moan of the match - It was a shame Devante’s header in the first minute was ruled offside as I think we’d have gone on to win comfortably if it hadn’t. Looked the right call in fairness though and still delighted with the win.