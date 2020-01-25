Chorley 0-1 FC Halifax Town: Wild hails “massive three points” for Shaymen

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild described his side’s 1-0 win at Chorley as a “massive three points”.

Cameron King’s second-half header proved enough to extend Town’s unbeaten run to six games and move them up to sixth in the National League.

“I thought we were comfortable,” said Wild. “We did everything but score in the first-half, and then they had a great shot that hits the bar, and Sam (Johnson) pulled off a good save.

“But I thought we were comfortable throughout the 90 minutes. They (Chorley) had a really good go, I thought they played some good stuff.

“But I thought we were always in the ascendancy and I never saw us getting beat if I’m honest.

“I was nervous about coming here because these are the games where you never know what’s going to happen.

“It was about our attitude and application this week, and then hopefully your quality shines through, and I thought the lads’ attitude and application was spot on today.

“And what a great header to win it.”

Town have some real momentum behind them now, but Wild is keen to ensure his squad don’t get too carried away by their recent good form.

“We seem to have a real guile about us at the moment, a real determination to do well,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ve come through our sticky spell and we’re now pushing forward and picking up as many points as we can.

“That gives us 49 from 31 games, and I think that’s a really good return.”I’ve said to the players ‘don’t get carried away’ because we’ve been on these runs before and been slapped in the face, so we’ve just got to keep going, get our heads down in training, work hard and hopefully we’ll keep picking up points.

“I think we’ll look back on today and think ‘that was a great three points. I think that’s a massive three points today.”

On injured captain Matty Brown, Wild said: “We’re hoping he’ll be back for Tuesday. He’s waiting for the bruising to settle down to see if he can put weight and movement on it.

“If we can do that then we’ll assess it from there.”

Speaking about striker Dayle Southwell’s move to National League North side Kings Lynn, Wild said: “I really enjoyed working with Dayle, he probably just came in at the wrong time.

“He was injured, found it tough to get in the side because the lads have been doing well.

“It just didn’t work for him this season so in the best interests of both parties, it was felt best to try and get him some football and move him on.

“He was happy to do that and I was happy for him to explore other opportunities.”

And on midfielder Jack Earing’s loan move to Farsley, Wild said: “Jack just needs to keep playing games. He’s got loads of potential but he just needs to experience as much men’s football as he can.

“I’m pleased he’s gone to Farsley, it’s local so I can keep my eye on him and hopefully he gets a run of games and comes back with more experience under his belt.”