Chorley v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town could move up to fifth in the National League if they beat Chorley on Saturday and other results go their way.

However, Town could drop out of the play-off places if they draw or lose, and other results go against them.

The Shaymen have registered three wins and two draws from their last five matches, while Chorley, who have won just four league games all season, are without a win in their previous nine outings.

But The Magpies have been boosted recently by the addition of veteran centre-back/midfielder Antony Kay on a free transfer, plus Oldham striker Kielen Adams, Grimsby forward Harry Cardwell and Fylde left-back Scott Duxbury all on loan.

Chorley have won the fewest and scored the fewest goals in the National League, and have only scored 11 goals in their 15 home league games.

They are eight points adrift of safety and without a win or a clean sheet in their last nine matches, and Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Aldershot was the ninth game this season in which they have conceded three or more goals.

Chorley left Shaymen boss Pete Wild hugely frustrated with their defensive display in the 0-0 draw between the sides at The Shay in October in a game that saw Chorley only register one shot on target, one shot off target and one corner.

Halifax boss Wild said Liam Nolan and Jacob Hanson played 60 minutes against Salford and will be in contention for Saturday after their recent injuries.

The Town manager also confirmed Jack Earing played the full game against Salford after his loan at Spennymoor came to an end at the weekend.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Boreham Wood v Barrow

Bromley v Barnet

Chesterfield v AFC Fylde

Chorley v FC Halifax Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Notts County

Dover Athletic v Aldershot Town

Harrogate Town v Wrexham

Hartlepool United v Stockport County

Maidenhead United v Eastleigh

Sutton United v Solihull Moors

Torquay United v Ebbsfleet United

Woking v Yeovil Town