In a result - and performance - that many Town fans would not have seen coming after only one win in their past 11 league outings, the Shaymen swept aside a Wealdstone side who had only lost three of their own last 16 games thanks to a brace from Jamie Stott, as well as goals from Jamie Cooke, Milli Alli and Tylor Golden.

Alli could even afford to miss a second half penalty.

Asked if it was a perfect evening for his side, Millington responded:

“It wasn’t perfect as it could have been seven or eight! If it was perfect we would have probably taken those other chances and scored the penalty.

“The really pleasing thing is the workrate, organisation, the commitment to the game plan and the tireless running. Those are the really pleasing features.

“We have had a number of performances that haven’t been far short of that but they have felt a long way short of it because we haven’t finished off our chances and we haven’t finished teams off.

“So the most pleasing aspect is that we have taken our chances and the lads have got what they have earned.”

After a dominant first half performance, Town looked like they would have to settle for a goalless scoreline at the interval, until Stott popped up for his first of the evening in added-on time.

And Millington was happy with the timing of Town’s opening goal.

“We have created chances and had pressure and we’ve controlled halves of football before and not come away with the lead. So coming towards half time, that was a slight worry that again we had controlled a half of football and there was a clear danger we could come in at half time without the lead.

“It was really pleasing to score when we did because it rewarded the lads for the work they had done but it also sent the opposition in with the wind taken out of their sails.”

The second half produced an avalanche of goals as Town scored four more but they could, quite easily, have had more. Alli hit the post with a penalty and was denied again by the woodwork before he eventually scored his deserved goal.

Jamie Cooke also got on the scoresheet after starting a league game for the first time since January 28.

Other positives included Luke Summerfield and Matty Warburton receiving some much-needed minutes after a lengthy lay-off.

On the second half action, Millington said:

“Milli stepped up to take the penalty and at the time we had Matty Warburton and Mani Dieseruvwe on the bench who, more often than not, would have been ahead of him in the pecking order for taking the penalty.

“He missed it, but all I can say is I am pleased we were 3-0 up at the time!

“There were a number of positives in the latter stages of the game. One was getting Luke Summerfield out there and impacting the game as well as he did.

“Also a positive was getting Matty Warburton some minutes which we were hoping to do so he could get a feel for being out on the pitch again and in a competitive environment.

“Obviously the two late goals too. Scoring off a set piece is always satisfying because it is something you commit a disproportionate amount of time to and probably don’t get the rewards that the time deserves.

“And then seeing a nice passage of play leading to a great switch of play by Luke and finished very well by Tylor Golden. It was a really pleasing way to finish the game.

“It is unbelievable having Jamie Cooke back and he was fantastic tonight. His energy and work rate is great because it impacts the game but I believe it also brings another five or ten per cent out of the people around him because it is infectious.

“I was delighted to have him out there. We started the game questioning whether he would get through 90 minutes but not only did he get through, he was a real presence for every one of the 90.”

On the performances of man of the match Angelo Cappello and two-goal here Jamie Stott, who went off with an ankle injury, Millington said:

“He is great. And it's so exciting having a player like Angelo in the group because he has got so much potential and with a bit of time, experience and belief he could be some player.

“Jamie Stott rolled his ankle in the first half but credit to him because he just gritted his teeth and got through it.