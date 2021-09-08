Close contest in prospect as title contenders Sowerby Bridge and Shelf United go head-to-head

Football:-generic. April1, 2006 BALL. BOOTS

The visitors started their campaign with a narrow win at St Columbas last week. The pair have been hard to separate in recent seasons and this could be the case once again.

Hebden Royd Red Star will be on a high after their win at Sowerby Bridge and visitors Sowerby United will have to be at their best to take anything from the game.

The only top flight game on Saturday has St Columbas hosting Greetland. The home side put in a big show in last weeks defeat to Shelf United and will need another big effort to see off the much fancied Greetland side.

Ivy House started their First Division campaign with a double figure win to send out a warning that they could be the side to meet. They entertain a Northowram side who also won their opener but this game could be much tougher.

Midgley United started with a win and could make two from two when they take on Denholme United. Calder 76 will be hopefull of getting their first win of the season when host Shelf United Reserves.

St Columbas Res had a fine win last week and look set for a much better season in the Second Division. They face Shelf FC who also won their opener and could make it tough for their hosts.