Club-by-club comparison for 2024-25 season tickets in the National League

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Jul 2024, 06:00 GMT
With attention turning towards the 2024-25 campaign, we take a look at the season ticket prices for every club in the National League next season.

Information for Southend United and Maidenhead United have not been included as they could not be found online.

All early bird offers that could be found have been included. Early bird offers at different clubs have now expired, but have still been included in this list.

Different prices at the same club indicate there are different costs in different parts of their ground.

Prices and information are correct as of publication date.

Adults: £250-£475 (Early Bird: £230-£400)Under 18s: £80-£90 (£60-£70)Under 12s: Free in North Stand, £65-£80 elsewhere (Early Bird: £40 to £60)

1. AFC Fylde

Adults: £250-£475 (Early Bird: £230-£400)Under 18s: £80-£90 (£60-£70)Under 12s: Free in North Stand, £65-£80 elsewhere (Early Bird: £40 to £60) Photo: AFC Fylde

Adults: £340 (Early Bird: £320)Military Personnel: £315 (Early Bird: £285)Senior (Over 66): £315 (Early Bird: £285)Disabled: £315 (Early Bird: £285)Young Person (18-20): £315 (Early Bird: £285)17 and Under: £105 (Early Bird: £95)Under 11: Free

2. Aldershot

Adults: £340 (Early Bird: £320)Military Personnel: £315 (Early Bird: £285)Senior (Over 66): £315 (Early Bird: £285)Disabled: £315 (Early Bird: £285)Young Person (18-20): £315 (Early Bird: £285)17 and Under: £105 (Early Bird: £95)Under 11: Free Photo: Ben Hoskins

Adults: £320 (Early Bird: £308)Concessions: £265 (Early Bird: £253)Juniors (12-17): £120 (Early Bird: £108)Children (5-11): £60 (Early Bird: £54)

3. Altrincham

Adults: £320 (Early Bird: £308)Concessions: £265 (Early Bird: £253)Juniors (12-17): £120 (Early Bird: £108)Children (5-11): £60 (Early Bird: £54) Photo: Clive Brunskill

Adults: £312-£408Concessions: £216-£264Under 17s: £84

4. Barnet

Adults: £312-£408Concessions: £216-£264Under 17s: £84 Photo: Jack Thomas

