Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 National League season

The season kicks off on Saturday, August 6.
1. Dorking Wanderers
Manager: Marc White
Last season: 2nd in National League South
Odds: 80/1
One to watch: Former Southampton academy graduate Ryan Seager scored 27 goals for Hungerford Town in the National League South last season and could form a potent partnership with fellow forward Alfie Rutherford.
2. Torquay United
Manager: Gary Johnson
Last season: 11th in National League
Odds: 16/1
One to watch: Torquay will be hoping midfielder Brett McGavin, who was a first-team regular for King's Lynn last season, can help fill the void left by the departures of Connor Lemongheigh-Evans and Armani Little.
3. Woking
Manager: Darren Sarll
Last season: 15th in National League
Odds: 66/1
One to watch: Veteran striker Padraig Amond has a proven goalscoring record at this level and could be a shrewd addition by The Cards.
4. Oldham Athletic
Manager: John Sheridan
Last season: 23rd in League Two
Odds:18/1
One to watch: The Latics will be hoping former Halifax striker Mike Fondop can reach double figures in the fifth tier as he did for Chesterfield during the 2019-20 season.