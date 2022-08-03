FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 National League season

Here is a club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 National League season.

By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 1:07 pm

The season kicks off on Saturday, August 6.

1. Dorking Wanderers

Manager: Marc White Last season: 2nd in National League South Odds: 80/1 One to watch: Former Southampton academy graduate Ryan Seager scored 27 goals for Hungerford Town in the National League South last season and could form a potent partnership with fellow forward Alfie Rutherford.

Photo Sales

2. Torquay United

Manager: Gary Johnson Last season: 11th in National League Odds: 16/1 One to watch: Torquay will be hoping midfielder Brett McGavin, who was a first-team regular for King's Lynn last season, can help fill the void left by the departures of Connor Lemongheigh-Evans and Armani Little.

Photo Sales

3. Woking

Manager: Darren Sarll Last season: 15th in National League Odds: 66/1 One to watch: Veteran striker Padraig Amond has a proven goalscoring record at this level and could be a shrewd addition by The Cards.

Photo Sales

4. Oldham Athletic

Manager: John Sheridan Last season: 23rd in League Two Odds:18/1 One to watch: The Latics will be hoping former Halifax striker Mike Fondop can reach double figures in the fifth tier as he did for Chesterfield during the 2019-20 season.

Photo Sales
National League
Next Page
Page 1 of 6