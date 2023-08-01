Club-by-club guide to the 2023-24 National League season

The 2023-24 National League season kicks-off on Saturday.
We take a look ahead to the campaign with a club-by-club guide to the division.
1. AFC Fylde
Manager: Adam Murray. Last season: 1st in National League North. Key man: Midfielder Nick Haughton was the National League North's player of the year and top goalscorer last season, also winning Fylde's player of the season awards from the supporters and his fellow players. A key man for The Coasters. Photo: sub
2. Aldershot Town
Manager: Tommy Widdrington. Last season: 18th in National League. Key man: Forward Jack Barham scored nine goals in 35 games for Maidstone last season after firing them to promotion the year before with 18 league goals. Photo: sub
3. Altrincham
Manager: Phil Parkinson. Last season: 17th in National League. Key man: Attacking midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke was terrific on loan from Fleetwood last season and is now back at the club permanently, looking to pick up where he left off. Photo: sub
4. Barnet
Manager: Dean Brennan. Last season: 5th in National League. Key man: Nicke Kabamba's 19 league goals were a big reason why The Bees enjoyed such a good season last term, and there's no reason why he can't reproduce that kind of form again. Photo: sub