We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Colne v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 13:28
Weather’s a bit drizzly and grey here at Colne. Sky very overcast. Start of the season just a week away now
With Chris Millington at Curzon, assistant manager Andy Cooper is overseeing pre-match prep here at Colne, at least until the manager hot-foots it from one game to the other
Expected line-up
Just trying to think who else will be involved here at Colne today, certainly think we’ll see Tom Scott, Minihan, Debrah, Arthur, Hunter, Summerfield, Harker, Alli, Capello, Cooke and Slew. Might have missed one or two others there
With Dierseruvwe at Curzon today, I’d imagine that would mean new signing Rob Harker will be starting here today at Colne
Town at Curzon
It’s half time in Town’s other game today - they lead 1-0 thanks to Matty Warburton’s penalty. Mani Dierseruvwe has also hit the post
Thoughts
If Town can keep hold of Jesse Debrah and Kian Spence, then they have put together a pretty formidable looking squad haven’t they. The additions of Sam Minihan, Festus Arthur and Tom Clarke over the last few days have really added some quality to the squad. Defensively The Shaymen look as solid as a rock
Sam Minihan is also here at Colne. Currently eating a banana
Town lead at Curzon
A Matty Warburton penalty has put Town ahead at Curzon in their first friendly of the day