COMMENT: No time to lose for new Shaymen manager Lakeland

The hard work starts now for new FC Halifax Town manager Adam Lakeland.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former King’s Lynn, Farsley Celtic and Curzon Ashton boss has been chosen as Chris Millington’s successor, and is tasked with building on Millington's record of two play-off finishes and an FA Trophy win.

Lakeland’s track record in the game, where he has been won silverware with several different clubs further down the pyramid as either manager or first-team coach, suggests he has what it takes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus having ex-Town man Sam Walker alongside him as assistant should help Lakeland become attuned to the club and its particular challenges, but achieving success with Town could be his biggest challenge yet.

FC Halifax Town

There are echoes of when Pete Wild was appointed back in 2019, taking over from Jamie Fullarton.

Town are in a stronger position than they were back then, having achieved back-to-back top seven placings in the last two seasons, but that doesn’t mean Lakeland can take things easy.

Wild took over on July 24, 2019 with a half-built squad and took charge of his first game, a friendly at Oldham, just six days later and oversaw the start of the league season on August 3 that year, just a week and a half after his appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lakeland’s schedule isn’t quite that condensed, but he’s still very much playing catch-up with the rest of the league, and with a smaller budget than most.

Halifax have just 13 contracted players at the moment, so will arguably need around another eight to ten additions for their squad to feel complete.

And there’s no time to lose, with their first pre-season friendly taking place at Bradford Park Avenue in just three weeks, and the National League season starting on August 9.

That doesn’t give too much time for a new-look squad to gel or for Lakeland to get his ideas across. Not that Wild found that too problematic, as Town won seven of their first nine league games under him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that’s just on the field. Off it, there is the club’s backroom team to consider, including physio Aaron Scholes, goalkeeping coach Paul Oakes, sports scientist Jack Drewery and other members of the analysis and sports science departments who have been used under Millington.

Any turnover of staff behind-the-scenes isn’t going to leave long for new people to bed in either.

All in all, it promises to be a hectic eight weeks until the Adam Lakeland era begins in earnest.