COMPETITION: Win a pair of tickets to FC Halifax Town's home game with York City

Two lucky Courier readers can win a pair of tickets to FC Halifax Town’s next home league game against York City thanks to our competition.

The Shaymen have made a blistering start to the season, with a run of five consecutive league wins lifting them to sixth in the National League table, just six points off top spot.

They also have an FA Cup first round tie against League One side Exeter City at The Shay to look forward to next month.

Their next home game sees them welcome Stuart Maynard’s York City to The Shay in what should be a cracking contest, with The Minstermen just one place and two points below Halifax in the league.

And we’ve teamed up with The Shaymen to offer two of our readers the chance to win a pair of adult matchday ticktes to the game.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the following question:

Who will be Halifax’s opponents in the first round of the FA Cup?

To enter the competition, email [email protected] with your answer. Make sure you put the words Town Competition in the subject box.

Entries are open until 5pm on Monday, October 20. The winner will be informed by 5pm on Tuesday, October 21.

Normal National World competition rules apply. For more details, visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.