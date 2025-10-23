"Confidence should not be an issue" - Opposition Focus: FC Halifax Town v York City

We spoke to Gabriel Ramsay from the York Press for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.

What form are York in going into Saturday's match?

York have had a steady start to the season that has somewhat gone under the radar. They’ve suffered just two defeats this season, but their inability at times to turn draws into wins has seen them into the play-offs, and seven points adrift of top spot. An underwhelming defeat to an impressive Scunthorpe side put some new life into City, with Stuart Maynard’s side going on to win three on the bounce, prior to midweek. A 2-2 draw with Boreham Wood saw two admittedly good teams cancel one another out. Nevertheless, Maynard’s team are four unbeaten, and have suffered just one defeat in their last seven – confidence should not be an issue.

How many fans are York expected to bring?

York manager Stuart Maynard

York tickets are now off sale for their trip to the Shay, a ground that is highly-thought of in the division. They will bring over 1,650 fans on Saturday, despite public transport disruption. A great effort.

What's York's style of play under Stuart Maynard - what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Similarly to how they played under former manager Adam Hinshelwood, York and Maynard like to play a slow, possession-style. One matter that has changed under the new boss is his preference for a high press, high up the field, usually forcing opposition defenders into mistakes, gifting chances. Teams that have had success against York have often played a high press themselves.

Do the York fans seem happy with Maynard at the helm?

It appears that way, although opinions have differed so far from speaking to fans and from social media. He’s only been at the club for just shy of two months, but has managed to put his stamp on the team with the change in formation.

Who will be your main dangermen and why?

York have had some standout players this season. Ollie Pearce, similarly to last season, has found his goalscoring boots. Joe Felix and Alex Hunt have been superb in almost every match too. Alex Newby had a somewhat slow start to the campaign, but five goals in his last four, despite playing at wing-back, sees the former Altrincham man in fine form.

Injuries/suspensions?

The pre-match press conference is on Friday, so we may not know for certain until then. However, York will be without star defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott, who has been incredible so far this season. He’s currently struggling with a hamstring niggle. Ash Palmer was a first-half casualty in midweek too, so City are likely to be without another centre-back, who this time has a knee injury.

Likely line-up and formation?

It’s likely to be a form of a 5-2-2-1, or a 3-4-2-1, depending on how you view it. Prediction: GK: Male, RWB: Felix, CB: Fallowfield, CB: Howe, CB: Kitching, LWB: Newby, CM: Hunt, CM: Batty, CAM: Boateng, CAM: Grey, ST: Pearce