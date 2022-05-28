"Continuity if at all possible is a positive way to move forward" - FC Halifax Town on why they've appointed Millington as new manager

In a statement, The Shaymen said on their website: "Following the departure of previous manager Pete Wild, the Club has chosen not to officially advertise the ‘Manager’ vacancy, until options had been considered.

"Following a full interview process, FC Halifax Town is delighted to confirm the appointment of Chris Millington as the new First Team Manager of the Club.

"Having been the previous Assistant Manager supporting Pete Wild, Chris has been with the Club for three seasons. During that time he has contributed significantly to the improvement in our league position and during that period the Club has achieved three top ten positions two of which included play-off campaigns.

"It is strongly felt that continuity if at all possible is a positive way to move forward and build on the current foundations.

"Chris has been very keen to demonstrate both his passion for the Club and his desire and ability to be allowed to progress into the position of First Team Manager.

"As we have striven to do with previous appointments, we are delighted not only to give players opportunities to further their careers, we are also pleased to do the same for managers.

"We wish Chris every success in his new role and the job starts immediately to build a squad for the 2022-23 season.

"We will also be seeking to appoint a new ‘Assistant Manager’ in the next couple of weeks.