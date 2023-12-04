Cooke makes return to action playing 45 minutes of Town's friendly game at Hyde
The Shaymen's league game against Solihull Moors was postponed at the weekend, but Halifax took a team to Hyde instead.
"He played really well and was really sharp so that was encouraging," Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier.
Halifax drew the game 2-2, with Frankie Sinfield and Ryan Galvin scoring for Town.
"Hyde's game at Workington was cancelled but their 3G was perfectly playable," Millington said.
"It gave everyone an opportunity to get 45 minutes and we involved some of the younger lads and youth team players, so it was a really worthwhile experience."
On Saturday's postponement, Millington said: "We ever want games cancelled, we always want to play regardless of the circumstances so having games called off isn't what we want.
"But we've got to accept that's part of the game at this level and we've got to try and keep it to a minimum of course.
"The new frost covers that were provided for us are clearly going to help but we're disappointed we didn't get the chance to play."
Read more from the Halifax manager later this week on the Courier website and in Thursday’s paper.