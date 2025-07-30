Could any of these frontmen fit the bill for FC Halifax Town in their search for another striker?

Halifax boss Adam Lakeland says he would still like to bring in another centre-foward to the club.
We take a look at some potential options that could be available for The Shaymen.
1. Luca Thomas
Was on loan at Town last season and showed enough to suggest he can offer an X-factor at National League level, especially with his wonder goal at Wealdstone on the final day of the campaign. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Scott Quigley
Has been prolific at National League level in the past at Barrow and did reach double figures for Eastleigh the season before last. Also has experience of what it's like to play for Halifax. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Billy Waters
So does this fella, who's had two spells at The Shay. Unlikely to be part of Oldham's first-team plans this season, so what are the odds on him coming back to Halifax for a third spell? Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Aiden Marsh
Former Sheffield United and Barnsley forward, 22, who left The Tykes at the end of last season. Has previous non-league experience with loans at Scunthorpe and York. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.