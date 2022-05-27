Could any of these managers fit the bill as FC Halifax Town's next boss?

Wild left The Shay this week after three years in charge to join League Two side Barrow.
1. Paul Cox
A former Halifax player, he recently guided Boston to the final of the National League North play-offs and has previously earned promotion to the Football League with Mansfield.
2. Alun Arsmtrong
Earned promotion to the National League North with Blyth Spartans, and guided them into the play-offs before joining Darlington.
3. Darren Currie
Reached the National League play-offs as Barnet manager. Currently assistant boss at Southend but has worked in Yorkshire before at Sheffield United's under 23s
4. Mark Bower
Former Halifax captain achieved promotion into the fifth tier with Guiseley and is currently manager of Bradford Park Avenue.