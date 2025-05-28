Could any of these possible candidates fit the bill as FC Halifax Town's next boss?

Whoever is next into the hot seat will be chairman David Bosomworth’s ninth appointment as manager, following on from Jim Vince, Neil Aspin, Darren Kelly, Jim Harvey, Billy Heath, Jamie Fullarton, Pete Wild and Millington.
We take a look at some of the potential candidates for the job.
1. Andy Cooper
Chris Millington's assistant for the last three years, so he knows the club inside out. Would be another promotion from within and ensure continuity. Cooper did temporarily take over in September when Millington had surgery. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Darren Currie
Reached the National League play-offs as Barnet manager and is currently assistant boss at Southend but has worked in Yorkshire before at Sheffield United's under 23s Photo: Alex Burstow
3. John Askey
Worked a miracle in guiding Macclesfield into the Football League in 2018 and was promoted into the National League with York, a feat he has just repeated with Truro City. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Mike Williamson
Did a great job at Gateshead, achieving promotion into the fifth tier and establishing them as promotion contenders with an attractive style of play. Is a free agent after spells at MK Dons and Carlisle. Photo: Marc Atkins
