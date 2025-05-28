The ShayThe Shay
Could any of these possible candidates fit the bill as FC Halifax Town's next boss?

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th May 2025, 15:40 BST
FC Halifax Town are looking for a new manager after Chris Millington left the club this week.

Whoever is next into the hot seat will be chairman David Bosomworth’s ninth appointment as manager, following on from Jim Vince, Neil Aspin, Darren Kelly, Jim Harvey, Billy Heath, Jamie Fullarton, Pete Wild and Millington.

We take a look at some of the potential candidates for the job.

1. Andy Cooper

1. Andy Cooper

Chris Millington's assistant for the last three years, so he knows the club inside out. Would be another promotion from within and ensure continuity. Cooper did temporarily take over in September when Millington had surgery. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

2. Darren Currie

2. Darren Currie

Reached the National League play-offs as Barnet manager and is currently assistant boss at Southend but has worked in Yorkshire before at Sheffield United's under 23s Photo: Alex Burstow

3. John Askey

3. John Askey

Worked a miracle in guiding Macclesfield into the Football League in 2018 and was promoted into the National League with York, a feat he has just repeated with Truro City. Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Mike Williamson

4. Mike Williamson

Did a great job at Gateshead, achieving promotion into the fifth tier and establishing them as promotion contenders with an attractive style of play. Is a free agent after spells at MK Dons and Carlisle. Photo: Marc Atkins

