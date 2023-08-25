Neither's team's desire could be questioned, but what was lacking was quality in the final third to craft a winner.

Damson Park

Josh Kelly had put the hosts ahead in the first-half, with Halifax suffering something of a hangover from Saturday.

But they salvaged a much more admirable 1-1 draw thanks to a spirited, battling second-half performance, and could have won it in injury time.

Chris Millington hinted at his side's Jekyll and Hyde tendencies after the draw with Oxford, wanting The Shaymen that won at Oldham to turn up instead.

But that didn't really happen, with Town second best and deservedly behind at the break through Kelly's cool finish midway through the half.

The former Maidenhead striker beat the offside trap after Jamey Osborne was given too much time on the ball to pick out his run, and slid a cool finish low past Sam Johnson.

Halifax had done OK up to that point, more off the ball than on it, preventing Solihull from making much progress in building from the back thanks to their pressing from the front through Jamie Cooke, Rob Harker and Andrew Oluwabori.

Solihull defender Kyle Morrison had headed over unmarked early on, while Cummings - one of three to come in as well as Angelo Cappello and Luke Summerfield - had also nodded off target at the other end.

Cooke had a shot after 12 seconds, pouncing on a loose Solihull header, which was indicative of Town's proactive approach, trying to nick the ball high up the pitch and capitalise on Solihull's reluctance to go long.

But after Kelly's goal, Moors started playing with a bit more confidence, losing the ball less often, and Town's press lost some of its intensity and effectiveness.

Jamie Stott produced a crucial last-ditch tackle as Solihull threatened to double their lead.

Town were chasing shadows at times under the Friday night floodlights, with Solihull winning the midfield battle; Osborne, Gus Mafuta and Callum Maycock had all been terrific.

There was a tame shot by Tylor Golden and a shot by Harker that was blocked, but Halifax hadn't really got going yet.

Oluwabori was their liveliest player, but it was snatches and glimpses of menace from The Shaymen rather than any sustained pressure.

Kelly should have had a second just before the interval but headed a left wing cross wide when unmarked five yards out.

It was a let off moments before the half-time break Halifax had looked like they'd needed for a while.

It was better from Halifax after the interval, they carried more aggression and purpose in their play and created some half-chances, led by the eye-catching Oluwabori.

Both teams had come out markedly different. Solihull had lost their way, hardly getting out of their own half now, barely stringing two or three passes together.

And Town were rewarded for their greater endeavour, effort and energy when Cummings headed in a free-kick from the right at the back post.

Welcome to Halifax Jo.

Solihull stepped things up after being pegged back though and found their second wind, with Kelly squandering a good chance inside the box and James Clarke's thunderbolt flying just wide from distance.

It was anyone's game now.

Neither's team's desire could be questioned, but what was lacking was quality in the final third to craft a winner.

Town nearly did in added time, breaking from a Solihull corner, but after substitute Max Wright played in Golden, his shot was well saved by Tommy Simkin.

Solihull: Simkin, Clarke, Morrison, Stearman, Benn, Craig, Maycock, Osborne, Mafuta, Warburton (Beck 61), Kelly (Hall 81). Subs not used: Newton, Stevens, Gordon.

Scorer: Kelly (22)

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 5

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Cummings, Stott, Golden, Hunter (Evans 65), Summerfield, Cappello, Oluwabori (Wright 73), Cooke, Harker (Cosgrave 90). Subs not used: Keane, Galvin

Scorer: Cummings (65)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 11

Corners: 7

Referee: James Westgate

Attendance: 1,254 (114 away)