Curzon Ashton v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of both FC Halifax Town friendlies today – against Ashton United at 12pm and Curzon Ashton at 3pm.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll be providing live updates from both matches on this live blog, plus there will be on-the-whistle match reports on both games on the Courier website, plus reaction from Town boss Chris Millington after the match at Curzon Ashton.

Curzon Ashton v FC Halifax Town LIVE

16:45 BST

88

Town again get in down the left side with Galvin but again nothing comes of the cross

16:43 BST

86

Lovely ball picks out Golden’s run in behind down the right but his low cross is cleared

16:42 BST

85

Shot from range by the triallist arrows a yard or two over the bar from 20 yards

16:41 BST

83

Harker had to score there - lovely pass by the midfield triallist to Galvin, whose low cross puts it on a plate for Harker but he miscues it over the bar from 8 yds out

16:39 BST

82

Alli remains on, he might have saved himself the hook there with that passage of play

16:39 BST

82

Better from Alli as he evades a challenge and then loops a pass out left to Harker

16:38 BST

80

Another Alli pass goes astray and CM has called for Sinfield to get ready to come on, think he might have lost patience with Alli here

16:37 BST

80

Alli had the ball about 45-50 yds out there against a high line, and Harker was itching to make a run in behind if Alli had provided the pass but it never came and he ended up losing it

16:36 BST

79

Nice pass by Stott down the left to Galvin, who powers into the box but his cutback is cleared

16:35 BST

78

“Milli, chin up, come on, the next one’s got to be better!” yells CM to Alli after his last attempted run and pass doesn’t come off

