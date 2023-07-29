Curzon Ashton v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll be providing live updates from both matches on this live blog, plus there will be on-the-whistle match reports on both games on the Courier website, plus reaction from Town boss Chris Millington after the match at Curzon Ashton.
Curzon Ashton v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Town again get in down the left side with Galvin but again nothing comes of the cross
Lovely ball picks out Golden’s run in behind down the right but his low cross is cleared
Shot from range by the triallist arrows a yard or two over the bar from 20 yards
Harker had to score there - lovely pass by the midfield triallist to Galvin, whose low cross puts it on a plate for Harker but he miscues it over the bar from 8 yds out
Alli remains on, he might have saved himself the hook there with that passage of play
Better from Alli as he evades a challenge and then loops a pass out left to Harker
Another Alli pass goes astray and CM has called for Sinfield to get ready to come on, think he might have lost patience with Alli here
Alli had the ball about 45-50 yds out there against a high line, and Harker was itching to make a run in behind if Alli had provided the pass but it never came and he ended up losing it
Nice pass by Stott down the left to Galvin, who powers into the box but his cutback is cleared
“Milli, chin up, come on, the next one’s got to be better!” yells CM to Alli after his last attempted run and pass doesn’t come off