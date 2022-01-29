Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE

A win would be a terrific result for Town today but if you offered me a draw now, I’d take it. Town have looked out of sorts in the last couple of games so it’s the performance as much as the result that I’ll be looking for today. Want to see Town back to what they’re good at, playing out from the back, no fear, progressive, purposeful possession and creating lots of chances with sharp, quick interplay in the final third. Won’t be easy though against a good Dagenham team who are in the play-off places and have goals in their side