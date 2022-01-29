Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 12:54 pm
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned as we'll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:13

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:13

Thoughts

A win would be a terrific result for Town today but if you offered me a draw now, I’d take it. Town have looked out of sorts in the last couple of games so it’s the performance as much as the result that I’ll be looking for today. Want to see Town back to what they’re good at, playing out from the back, no fear, progressive, purposeful possession and creating lots of chances with sharp, quick interplay in the final third. Won’t be easy though against a good Dagenham team who are in the play-off places and have goals in their side

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:10

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:09

Season so far

Dagenham and Redbridge: P25, W13, D3, L9, F52, A35

Halifax: P30, W18, D6, L6, F50, A29

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 12:58

Today’s National League fixtures

Barnet v Stockport County

Boreham Wood v King’s Lynn Town

Bromley v Notts County

Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town

Dover Athletic v Southend United

Grimsby Town v Wealdstone

Solihull Moors v Altrincham

Weymouth v Aldershot Town

Woking v Yeovil Town

Wrexham v Maidenhead United

Eastleigh v Chesterfield

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 12:52

Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 12:52

Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League clash at Dagenham and Redbridge, as the Shaymen aim to bounce back from back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

We’ll bring you all the updates from Victoria Road as they happen throughout the afternoon, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Home
Page 1 of 1
FC Halifax TownDagenham and RedbridgeNational LeaguePete Wild