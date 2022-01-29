Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 13:13
A win would be a terrific result for Town today but if you offered me a draw now, I’d take it. Town have looked out of sorts in the last couple of games so it’s the performance as much as the result that I’ll be looking for today. Want to see Town back to what they’re good at, playing out from the back, no fear, progressive, purposeful possession and creating lots of chances with sharp, quick interplay in the final third. Won’t be easy though against a good Dagenham team who are in the play-off places and have goals in their side
Season so far
Dagenham and Redbridge: P25, W13, D3, L9, F52, A35
Halifax: P30, W18, D6, L6, F50, A29
Today’s National League fixtures
Barnet v Stockport County
Boreham Wood v King’s Lynn Town
Bromley v Notts County
Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town
Dover Athletic v Southend United
Grimsby Town v Wealdstone
Solihull Moors v Altrincham
Weymouth v Aldershot Town
Woking v Yeovil Town
Wrexham v Maidenhead United
Eastleigh v Chesterfield
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League clash at Dagenham and Redbridge, as the Shaymen aim to bounce back from back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.
We’ll bring you all the updates from Victoria Road as they happen throughout the afternoon, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.