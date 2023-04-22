Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Stat
Dagenham have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 home outings.
ICYMI - Here is how many tickets FC Halifax Town fans have bought so far for next month’s FA Trophy final at Wembley
Elsewhere
Wrexham will win the title if they beat Boreham Wood at home, while Torquay can be relegated today too
In the league this season
Dag & Red: PL44 W17 D8 L19 F59 A72 GD-13 Pts59
Halifax: PL43 W15 D11 L17 F47 A47 GD0 Pts56
Today’s ref
Elliott Swallow has shown 81 yellow cards and three red cards in 18 National League games this season. Took charge of Town’s 0-0 draw at home to Southend in August and Halifax’s 1-0 defeat at Eastleigh in September, in which he awarded The Shaymen a penalty. Also officiated Dagenham’s 2-1 home defeat to Woking in January.
Shaymen
Three changes last time out, who knows how many today. CM mentioned he’d have liked to have given Kian Spence ten minutes on Tuesday night against Bromley but didn’t feel the pace of the game was right for him to be dropped into. So based on that, I’d have thought a start for Spence would be unlikely this afternoon. Jack Senior was forced off in midweek so not expecting him to feature. Festus Arthur came on for him so he could be in from the start today. Matty Warburton might keep his place in order to help him reach full match fitness, and I’d expect Rob Harker will start as well after netting two in two. Only other change could see Tylor Golden come back in for Jordan Keane, but a start for Keane would also help his match fitness, so the only change could be Arthur for Senior. Probably completely wrong and there’s about 8 changes or something! We’ll see
Victoria Road
Have seen a real mixed bag of performances and results with Town here in recent years. The 3-1 last season under Pete Wild being the high point, remember Town being excellent that day. The season before that Halifax were pretty much battered 3-0, and the year before that drew 1-1. Only won twice here in ten visits.
Today’s National League fixtures
Woking v Gateshead
Bromley v Chesterfield
Yeovil v Oldham
York v Aldershot
Altrincham v Torquay
Maidstone v Notts Co
Maidenhead v Barnet
Eastleigh v Solihull M
Wealdstone v Dorking W
Scunthorpe v Southend
Dag & Red v Halifax
Wrexham v Boreham W
43 down, 3 to go
So the final week of the league season is upon us. Town aren’t in contention for promotion as was hoped/anticipated/expected. Instead, a top 10 finish is the best they can hope for, and they could be in that top 10 by tea time today if they win and other results go for them. Considering how low Town have been at times this season, that wouldn’t be a bad outcome. They are the in-form team in the National League at the moment, and they face a Dagenham team who have won just once in their last six league games. This is The Daggers’ final home game of the season so they’ll be wanting to sign off in style you’d think.