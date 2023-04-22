Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Three changes last time out, who knows how many today. CM mentioned he’d have liked to have given Kian Spence ten minutes on Tuesday night against Bromley but didn’t feel the pace of the game was right for him to be dropped into. So based on that, I’d have thought a start for Spence would be unlikely this afternoon. Jack Senior was forced off in midweek so not expecting him to feature. Festus Arthur came on for him so he could be in from the start today. Matty Warburton might keep his place in order to help him reach full match fitness, and I’d expect Rob Harker will start as well after netting two in two. Only other change could see Tylor Golden come back in for Jordan Keane, but a start for Keane would also help his match fitness, so the only change could be Arthur for Senior. Probably completely wrong and there’s about 8 changes or something! We’ll see