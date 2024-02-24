News you can trust since 1853
Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverge of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge.
By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Feb 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen and there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

14:45 GMT

ICYMI - My interview with Town boss Chris Millington earlier this week

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/lots-more-work-to-do-but-certainly-positive-signs-millington-says-town-are-heading-in-the-right-direction-4530206

14:44 GMT

Stat

Halifax's win at home to Woking last time out meant they secured three wins in a row for the first time since October.

14:44 GMT

Daggers

The hosrs are undoubtedly weaker by missing Frank Vincent and Inih Effiong, but still have some good NL players such as Josh Rees and Jake Hessenthaler. 34 year old former West Ham and Ipswich striker Freddie Sears leads the line for them today

14:39 GMT

14:38 GMT

Stat

Only three teams in the division have scored fewer goals this season than Halifax (41)

14:37 GMT

Thoughts

Surprised to see Thomson-Sommers on the bench - he's been one of Town's best players in the last 2/3 games. Could be that he had a knock during the week - will ask afterwards. Think we can safely assume Jordan Keane is injured seeing as though he isn't on the bench.

14:34 GMT

Stat

Halifax have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches and have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches.

14:34 GMT

14:31 GMT

Highlights from The Daggers' last game - a 2-2 draw at Bromley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe_BOwxXCrI

14:27 GMT

Stat

Dagenham have only failed to score once in their last 12 matches but have failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 games.

