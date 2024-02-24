Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen and there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
ICYMI - My interview with Town boss Chris Millington earlier this week
Stat
Halifax's win at home to Woking last time out meant they secured three wins in a row for the first time since October.
Daggers
The hosrs are undoubtedly weaker by missing Frank Vincent and Inih Effiong, but still have some good NL players such as Josh Rees and Jake Hessenthaler. 34 year old former West Ham and Ipswich striker Freddie Sears leads the line for them today
Stat
Only three teams in the division have scored fewer goals this season than Halifax (41)
Thoughts
Surprised to see Thomson-Sommers on the bench - he's been one of Town's best players in the last 2/3 games. Could be that he had a knock during the week - will ask afterwards. Think we can safely assume Jordan Keane is injured seeing as though he isn't on the bench.
Stat
Halifax have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches and have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches.
Highlights from The Daggers' last game - a 2-2 draw at Bromley
Stat
Dagenham have only failed to score once in their last 12 matches but have failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 games.