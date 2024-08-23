Live

Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 18:05 BST
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

21:41 BST

FT

Dag & Red 1-1 Halifax

Would have taken that at half time

21:40 BST

98

Hoti nearly wins it but Justham tips his shot over the bar

Corner

21:40 BST

97

Late chance for Emmerson, first shot blocked, second one cleared in front of the line

21:38 BST

96

Cross from the left by D&R far far too deep

21:38 BST

95

Late pressure from D&R here

21:37 BST

95

Shot inside the box blocked by Town, comes back off the D&R man and goes wide

21:36 BST

93

Poor cross when well placed by Evans, too deep

21:34 BST

92

Town eventually clear a free kick and then win one of their own in their own half

21:33 BST

91

SEVEN added mins

21:32 BST

89

I think Town need some game management here, to take the point and be grateful for it rather than going gung ho for a winner and risking leaving with nothing

21:31 BST

88

Poor free kick, far too deep

21:30 BST

88

D&R free kick on the right, Smith booked

21:30 BST

87

Eastman heads a free kick onto the roof of the net

21:28 BST

86

Attendance: 1,491 (94)

21:28 BST

85

Grego-Cox on for Hessenthaler

21:27 BST

83

Brilliant shot from the right of the box whistles across goal into the far bottom corner

Out of nowhere, Town are level

21:27 BST

83

OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABBBBBBBBBBBBBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!

21:25 BST

83

Low shot from the right of the box dragged wide by D&R

