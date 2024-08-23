Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Dag & Red 1-1 Halifax
Would have taken that at half time
Hoti nearly wins it but Justham tips his shot over the bar
Corner
Late chance for Emmerson, first shot blocked, second one cleared in front of the line
Cross from the left by D&R far far too deep
Late pressure from D&R here
Shot inside the box blocked by Town, comes back off the D&R man and goes wide
Poor cross when well placed by Evans, too deep
Town eventually clear a free kick and then win one of their own in their own half
SEVEN added mins
I think Town need some game management here, to take the point and be grateful for it rather than going gung ho for a winner and risking leaving with nothing
Poor free kick, far too deep
D&R free kick on the right, Smith booked
Eastman heads a free kick onto the roof of the net
Attendance: 1,491 (94)
Grego-Cox on for Hessenthaler
Brilliant shot from the right of the box whistles across goal into the far bottom corner
Out of nowhere, Town are level
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABBBBBBBBBBBBBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!
Low shot from the right of the box dragged wide by D&R
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.