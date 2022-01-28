Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge.
Venue: Victoria Road
Date: Saturday, January 29
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Scott Jackson. Took charge of Halifax’s 2-1 FA Trophy win at Torquay in January 2020 and Dagenham’s 2-2 draw with Wealdstone in September last year. Has shown 26 yellow cards and three red cards in 10 National League games this season.
Odds: Dagenham win 7/5, draw 12/5, Halifax win 9/5
Season so far
Dagenham and Redbridge: P25, W13, D3, L9, F52, A35
Halifax: P30, W18, D6, L6, F50, A29
Last five games
Dagenham and Redbridge: Dover (h) W 3-1, Torquay (a) D 2-2, Southend (FAT h) W 2-0, Stockport (h) L 2-0, Weymouth (a) W 2-1
Halifax: Eastleigh (h) W 4-0, Grimsby (h) W 1-0, Alfreton (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Boreham Wood (h) L 1-0
Scorers
Dagenham and Redbridge: Angelo Balanta (10), Josh Walker (9), Paul McCallum (7), Matt Robinson (5), Myles Weston (3), Mauro Vilhete (3), William Wright (3), Sam Ling (2), Ibrahim Akanbi (2), George Saunders (2), Mo Sagaf (2), Junior Morias (2), Dean Rance, Scott Wilson
Halifax: Billy Waters (13), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (7), Kian Spence (4), Jack Vale (3), Tom Bradbury (3), Kieran Green (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen
Manager: Daryl McMahon is a former midfielder who started his career at West Ham before enjoying a lower league career with the likes of Leyton Orient, Farnborough and Stevenage. He impressed in his first management job at Ebbsfleet and was appointed at Dagenham in January last year following a six-month spell in charge at Macclesfield.
Last season: 12th in National League
One to watch: Top-scorer Angelo Balanta is capable of scoring and making goals, has plenty of experience at this level from a previous spell with Boreham Wood and scored in The Daggers’ 3-0 home win over Halifax last season.
Match facts: No team in the National League has scored more goals this season than Dagenham and Redbridge (47).
Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (20).
Only Stockport have won more games in the division this season than Halifax (14).
The Daggers are the highest scorers at home in the National League this season (29).
Dagenham have lost only once in their last nine matches.
Halifax go into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since May last year.
Last time they met: Kieran Green’s first-half goal sealed a 1-0 win for Town at The Shay in October.
Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.
Saturday’s National League fixtures:
Barnet v Stockport County
Boreham Wood v King’s Lynn Town
Bromley v Notts County
Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town
Dover Athletic v Southend United
Grimsby Town v Wealdstone
Solihull Moors v Altrincham
Weymouth v Aldershot Town
Woking v Yeovil Town
Wrexham v Maidenhead United
Eastleigh v Chesterfield