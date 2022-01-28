Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town preview

Venue: Victoria Road

Date: Saturday, January 29

Kick-off: 3pm

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Daryl McMahon, manager of Dagenham & Redbridge. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Referee: Scott Jackson. Took charge of Halifax’s 2-1 FA Trophy win at Torquay in January 2020 and Dagenham’s 2-2 draw with Wealdstone in September last year. Has shown 26 yellow cards and three red cards in 10 National League games this season.

Odds: Dagenham win 7/5, draw 12/5, Halifax win 9/5

Season so far

Dagenham and Redbridge: P25, W13, D3, L9, F52, A35

Halifax: P30, W18, D6, L6, F50, A29

Last five games

Dagenham and Redbridge: Dover (h) W 3-1, Torquay (a) D 2-2, Southend (FAT h) W 2-0, Stockport (h) L 2-0, Weymouth (a) W 2-1

Halifax: Eastleigh (h) W 4-0, Grimsby (h) W 1-0, Alfreton (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Boreham Wood (h) L 1-0

Scorers

Dagenham and Redbridge: Angelo Balanta (10), Josh Walker (9), Paul McCallum (7), Matt Robinson (5), Myles Weston (3), Mauro Vilhete (3), William Wright (3), Sam Ling (2), Ibrahim Akanbi (2), George Saunders (2), Mo Sagaf (2), Junior Morias (2), Dean Rance, Scott Wilson

Halifax: Billy Waters (13), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (7), Kian Spence (4), Jack Vale (3), Tom Bradbury (3), Kieran Green (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen

Manager: Daryl McMahon is a former midfielder who started his career at West Ham before enjoying a lower league career with the likes of Leyton Orient, Farnborough and Stevenage. He impressed in his first management job at Ebbsfleet and was appointed at Dagenham in January last year following a six-month spell in charge at Macclesfield.

Last season: 12th in National League

One to watch: Top-scorer Angelo Balanta is capable of scoring and making goals, has plenty of experience at this level from a previous spell with Boreham Wood and scored in The Daggers’ 3-0 home win over Halifax last season.

Match facts: No team in the National League has scored more goals this season than Dagenham and Redbridge (47).

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (20).

Only Stockport have won more games in the division this season than Halifax (14).

The Daggers are the highest scorers at home in the National League this season (29).

Dagenham have lost only once in their last nine matches.

Halifax go into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since May last year.

Last time they met: Kieran Green’s first-half goal sealed a 1-0 win for Town at The Shay in October.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Barnet v Stockport County

Boreham Wood v King’s Lynn Town

Bromley v Notts County

Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town

Dover Athletic v Southend United

Grimsby Town v Wealdstone

Solihull Moors v Altrincham

Weymouth v Aldershot Town

Woking v Yeovil Town

Wrexham v Maidenhead United