Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge

Inih Effiong

Venue: Victoria Road

Date: Saturday, April 22

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Elliott Swallow has shown 81 yellow cards and three red cards in 18 National League games this season. Took charge of Town's 0-0 draw at home to Southend in August and Halifax's 1-0 defeat at Eastleigh in September, in which he awarded The Shaymen a penalty. Also officiated Dagenham's 2-1 home defeat to Woking in January.

Odds: Dag & Red win 6/5, draw 12/5, Halifax win 7/4

In the league this season

Dag & Red: PL44 W17 D8 L19 F59 A72 GD-13 Pts59

Halifax: PL43 W15 D11 L17 F47 A47 GD0 Pts56

Last five games

Dag & Red: Dorking (h) L 2-0, Boreham Wood (a) W 1-0, Chesterfield (h) L 1-0, Southend (a) L 2-0, Altrincham (a) D 2-2

Halifax: Altrincham (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Wrexham (h) W 3-1, York (a) W 3-0, Maidstone (h) W 3-0, Bromley (h) D 1-1

Scorers

Dag & Red: Inih Effiong (25), Josh Walker (13), Junior Morais (13), Paul McCallum (8), Matt Robinson (4), Mauro Vilhete (3), Omar Mussa (3), Harry Phipps (3), Myles Weston (3), George Saunders (2), Angelo Balanta (2), Jay Bird (2), Dean Rance (2), Mo Sagaf (2), Josh Hare, Sam Ling, Emmanuel Onariase

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (14), Milli Alli (11), Rob Harker (8), Jamie Cooke (6), Harvey Gilmour (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Matty Warburton (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Yamen Osawe

Manager: Former Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens replaced Daryl McMahon as Daggers boss in March. Strevens won promotion to the Football League in 2006-07 as a player with the Daggers and scored 35 goals in 125 games for the club. He guided Eastleigh to a seventh-placed finish during his time at the helm and has won two, drawn two and lost four matches at Dagenham so far.

Last season: 8th in National League

One to watch: Inih Effiong has 25 goals in 48 games this season, with his form for Aldershot for more than half of the current season enough to convince The Daggers to make a move for him. The former Dover and Woking forward is a proven goalscorer at this level and has eight goals in 16 games for Dagenham since joining the club.

Head-to-head: Played 22, Dagenham wins 5, draws 5, Halifax wins 12

Last time they met: Goals from Mani Dieseruvwe and Jesse Debrah sealed a 2-0 win for Halifax at The Shay in October.

Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 12 games.

Dagenham have conceded more goals than they've scored at home this season in the league

No team in the National League has scored fewer away goals this season than Halifax (15) although Town have scored in each of their last six games.

Dagenham have only scored once in their last four home matches and have failed to score in four of their last six games.

Halifax have picked up more points than any other National League side over the last five games.

Only Pau Mullin and Macaulay Langstaff have scored more goals in the National League this season than Dagenham's Inih Effiong.

Halifax will overtake Dagenham in the table if they win on Saturday.

Halifax have only lost once in their last seven away matches.

Dagenham have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 home outings.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Gateshead

Bromley v Chesterfield

Yeovil v Oldham

York v Aldershot

Altrincham v Torquay

Maidstone v Notts Co

Maidenhead v Barnet

Eastleigh v Solihull M

Wealdstone v Dorking W

Scunthorpe v Southend

Dag & Red v Halifax