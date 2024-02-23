Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Dagenham and Redbridge boss Ben Strevens

Venue: Victoria Road

Date: Saturday, February 24

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Richard Aspinall has shown 55 yellow cards and three red cards in 11 games this season. He took charge of the reverse fixture between the teams at The Shay in September as well as Town's 1-0 win over Wealdstone in November.

Odds: Dag & Red win 10/11, draw 11/4 Halifax win 13/5

In the league this season

Dag & Red: 11th - PL35 W11 D9 L15 F50 A49 GD1 Pts42

Halifax: 9th - PL34 W13 D11 L10 F41 A39 GD2 Pts50

Last five games

Dag & Red: Rochdale (a) W 2-1, Chesterfield (h) L 2-1, Oxford City (h) W 7-1, York (a) D 1-1, Bromley (a) D 2-2

Halifax: Aldershot (h) L 2-1, Solihull (h) L 3-1, Dorking (a) W 3-1, Maidenhead (h) W 2-1, Woking (h) W 3-1

Scorers

Dag & Red: Effiong (14), Rees (11), Hill (5), Eastman (4), Kendall (3), Mussa (2), Ling (2), Vincent (2), Hare, Hessenthaler, Appiah-Forson, Phipps, Sears, Pereira

Halifax: Alli (7), Wright (4), Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (4), Cosgrave (3), Summerfield (3), Cooke (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Oluwabori, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott, George

Manager: Former Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens replaced Daryl McMahon as Daggers boss in March. Strevens won promotion to the Football League in 2006-07 as a player with the Daggers and scored 35 goals in 125 games for the club. He guided Eastleigh to a seventh-placed finish during his time at the helm.

Last season: 10th in National League

One to watch: Former Aldershot, Boreham Wood and Bromley midfielder Josh Rees has got plenty of experience at National League level and has now reached double figures for goals in three of the last four seasons. He has netted four goals in his last three games.

Head-to-head: Played 24, Dag & Red wins 5, draws 7, Halifax wins 12

Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 at The Shay in September.

Match facts: Only Southend have conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax (39)

Top-scorer Inih Effiong has missed The Daggers' last two games through injury, while midfielder Frank Vincent was forced off in the first-half of their 2-2 draw at Bromley last time out.

Dagenham and failed to score in four of their last five matches against Halifax.

Halifax's win at home to Woking last time out meant they secured three wins in a row for the first time since October.

Only three teams in the division have scored fewer goals this season than Halifax (41)

Halifax have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches and have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches.

Dagenham have only failed to score once in their last 12 matches but have failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 games.

No team has lost as many home games in the division so far this season than Dagenham (11)

