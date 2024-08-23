Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Dagenham and Redbridge v FC Halifax Town preview
Venue: Victoria Road
Date: Friday, August 23
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Elliot Swallow showed eight yellow cards in his only game this season - Eastleigh's 2-1 win at home to Solihull on Tuesday night. Officated Town's 3-1 win at Dorking in February and their 2-0 win at Weymouth in March 2022.
Odds: Dag & Red 6/5, draw 11/5, Halifax 21/10
In the league this season
Dag & Red: 14th - PL3 W1 D1 L1 F3 A3 GD0 Pts4
Halifax: 15th - PL3 W1 D1 L1 F3 A3 GD0 Pts4
Results so far
Dag & Red: Wealdstone (h) W 2-1, Rochdale (a) D 1-1, Woking (a) L 1-0
Halifax: Barnet (h) W 2-1, Aldershot (h) L 1-0, Gateshead (h) D 1-1
Manager: Former Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens replaced Daryl McMahon as Daggers boss in March. Strevens won promotion to the Football League in 2006-07 as a player with the Daggers and scored 35 goals in 125 games for the club. He guided Eastleigh to a seventh-placed finish during his time at the helm and finished 15th with Dagenham last season.
One to watch: On loan Luton winger Dion Pereira is an international for Antigua & Barbuda. After spending the first-half of last season on loan at Sutton United in League Two, he then joined The Daggers on loan from January and was so successful at the club that they re-signed him on loan for this season, which already looks a good move considering he has two goals in his first three appearances.
Head-to-head: Played 25, Dag & Red wins 5, draws 7, Halifax wins 13
Last time they met: Andrew Oluwabori's superb strike ten minutes after half-time saw Town win 1-0 at Dagenham in February.
Match facts: Halifax have kept a clean sheet against Dagenham in seven of their last nine meetings.
A win for either side would lift them into the top seven.
The Daggers only kept two clean sheets at home last season.
