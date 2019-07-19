Darlington v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town travel to Darlington on Saturday (3pm) for their third pre-season friendly.

The Shaymen have beaten Farsley 1-0 and drawn 1-1 with Doncaster Rovers so far in pre-season, although their games against Doncaster and Darlington have both had to be moved from The Shay due to the pitch not being deemed playable.

Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town.. Halifax player Toby Sho-Silva is challenged by Jack Higgins.13th July 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme

Defender Nathan Clarke and head of youth development Steve Nichol are expected to remain in charge for the game, although Nichol will be away for the match.

The fixture will be another chance for new signings Jack Earing, Jamie Allen, Tobi Sho-Silva and Will Appleyard to bed into the squad. Striker Dayle Southwell and winger Josh Macdonald are yet to see any action so far in pre-season having not yet fully recovered from long-term injuries.

Ex-Darlington player Alun Armstrong was appointed as manager in May and guided Blyth first to promotion into the National League North and then into the play-offs last season.

Former Halifax midfielder Will Hatfield is among the squad at Darlington, who finished 16th in the Conference North last season, and have recently appointed former Sunderland, Darlington and Bolton defender Darren Holloway as their assistant manager.

Darlington share their Blackwell Meadows ground with the town’s rugby union team, and played their first ever match there against Halifax on December 26, 2016 in-front of 3,000 fans, beating The Shaymen 3-2.

The Shaymen have only one more scheduled pre-season game before the start of the season, against Salford on July 27.

Admission prices on Saturday are £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £5 for under 18s and free for under 11s.