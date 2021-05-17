Darren Kelly steps down from Scarborough Athletic manager's role

A club statement said: "The 41-year-old, who joined at the end of 2019, has opted to leave the Flamingo Land Stadium to take a role at an EFL club.

"Kelly had been in charge for 29 competitive games during his time as Boro boss, winning 14 of them.

"The board would like to say a massive thank you to Darren for all he has done for the club and we wish him the very best for the future."