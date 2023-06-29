The defender was outstanding on loan at the club over the second-half of last season, and has now re-joined Halifax permanently after leaving Bolton Wanderers, signing a two-year deal.

"When I came in on loan, I knew what the situation was with me regarding the end of the season," he told the Courier.

"It felt like a loan with a view to signing, and I enjoyed it.

Adam Senior

"I didn't know many of the lads when I first came in, only Festus, but all of them were great with me, the staff, the fans, they've always been good with me.

"I enjoyed my first five or six months, really enjoyed it.

"I played every game I was available for and I feel, at this moment in time, it's the right club for my career.

"The gaffer puts a lot of faith into us, it's a good club and every year, they're always promoting players back into the league, it's got a good history of that."

Senior is from Bolton and worked his way up through the club's academy.

"I knew it was happening last summer really," he said of his departure.

"I went in for pre-season and I knew already really what was happening.

"So it wasn't really as much of a shock as it could have been.

"I found out on Twitter, which was bad, but we were already close to signing with Halifax. It's just one of those things."

Senior said he had a few offers from elsewhere, but feels Halifax is the perfect fit for him and the right environment to help him develop further.

"If I play like I have done, I feel like it will," he said.

"Obviously if I start having stinkers it's not going to!

"But if I play like I did last season, that'd be perfect.

"I can't wait to be honest, I can't wait to get back in.

"The formation we play suits me so much, the three at the back.

"I've played in about five positions for Halifax so far, but at centre-half it's perfect.

"With the three, when the ball's on the opposite side, the switch is on so much because everyone's over so you've got the licence to step in.

"Because there's no full-back, you're pretty much plying as a full-back/centre-half, so it's perfect, the way we play.

"I've got more chance of starting when we're playing three centre-halves, but I've had a good run of game after game there and it's helped me massively, I feel like my game's come on a lot since I joined to the end of last season."

Senior says promotion should be a target for Town over the next couple of years.

"I was looking at the league recently, and obviously with Wrexham and Notts County out of it now, I feel like not just for us but every team in the league now, it's anyone's game now really," he added.