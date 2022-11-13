Defensive duo set to take part in training next week after missing Shaymen's draw at Bromley

Clarke was replaced by Jack Senior for the match, dropping out due to a groin injury picked up in the previous game at Solihull, but Millington says the Town skipper is set to be back in training this week.

"He came out of the Solihull game with a little niggle, which would only have been aggravated by the surface and we felt with Jack Senior being back available it was unnecessary to take that risk," Millington said.

Fellow centre-back Debrah was at the Bromley game but took no part in it due to his calf problem.

Jesse Debrah. Photo: Marcus Branston

"He was here to support the lads and we hope he's back in training next week, and we'll see if we can accelerate his recovery and get him available for Saturday," said Millington.

But next Saturday's game looks set to come too early for defender Festus Arthur.

"It's probably going to be a bit too soon this coming week but potentially the following Saturday we might be able to get him available for," Millington said.

Jordan Slew is also not expected to recover in time from his hamstring injury for next Saturday's match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Similar timescale to Festus," Millington said, "he's probably not going to quite make it for Boreham Wood, but hopefully available the week after."

On longer-term injury victim Jordan Keane, Millington said: "He's progressing nicely, he was out on Friday doing some running and light ball work, so he's at the stage of recovery we'd expect him to be.

"But what we'll start to find out now is whether there's any underlying niggles that come out as a result of the surgery.