Town boss Chris Millington said he was delighted after The Shaymen moved back into the play-off places with a 1-0 win at Yeovil Town.

Florent Hoti's second half goal put Halifax ahead before they had to survive some strong late pressure from the hosts.

"Really pleased, it's a terrible, terrible journey home if you don't get something out of games here, and I've had that feeling before," Millington told the Courier.

"So I'm delighted to get the three points.

"I thought up until we scored, we played what would be considered a really impeccable away performance against a very good team.

"After we scored, they changed shape, made a couple of subs, increased their intensity, went through the gears and we just couldn't seem to get ourselves going enough to get hold of the ball.

"Part of that is we've got to give credit to Yeovil because they did move through the gears and showed what a fantastic team they are.

"But I'm going to have to watch it back and look at why we were so profligate in terms of retaining possession after the goal."

Millington added: "We came here with a plan, these are on a good run of form, they're a very good team, they've got an excellent manager who is no stranger to success.

"So we know what he's been building here over the last couple of seasons and also, before I credit our fans I think it's worth mentioning the Yeovil fans because even when they went 1-0 down, they just took the roof off, they were fantastic.

"And so were ours, it sounded like there were way more than there actually was.

"Up until we scored, it was a ery controlled away performance that we were quite happy with, we felt we had the better of the chances in the first-half.

"Yeovil will point to the fact they had quite a lot of possession in the early stages and possibly more of the set-pieces, but we'll point to the fact that we had a good ball off Angelo Cappello to the back post that we missed and obviously Billy (Waters) is through one v one and it's very rare I'd be talking to you about him missing a chance like that, it was a very, very good opportunity.

"So I'm really pleased with the away performance but I've got to look at why we weren't able to have more possession once we scored, it just seemed like we became a bit frantic and lost composure.

"Having said that, although we lost composure with the ball, there was some fantastic blocks and Sam Johnson's really earned his money today, he's made a couple of fantastic saves and dealt with some really tough set-pieces.

"So as much as I might look at the lack of composure in possession, I've got to look at the quality we had when we were defending our box."

It's now four 1-0 away wins for The Shaymen this season, who are developing a happy knack of grinding out hard-fought victories on the road.

"One of the things about this group is that we don't score enough, so some of those wins could possibly have been 2-0 or 3-0," Millington said.

"Today, although we could quite easily have conceded, the fact is we could also have scored more.

"But defensively, we're solid, we're committed, we're hard working.

"We've done a lot of hard work in the last couple of weeks, since the Rochdale and York results, on making sure that we're more organised offf set-pieces and we have absolute 100 per cent clarity on what their jobs are.

"I've said to the lads a number of times recently, but also before today's game, that I can't fault what's going on between the boxes, we're trying our damndest to defend properly and we work in an organised shape, working incredibly hard to habe spells of possession and spells of control with the ball.

"We've asked them to be better in both boxes and today, they were."

Match-winner Hoti hasn't been at his best this season, but justified his selection by netting the decisive goal.

"I'm a big fan of Flo Hoti, I love the Flo Hoti's, the Andrew Oluwabori's, these players who've got that little bit of magic and can be a bit unpredictable at times, and occasionally can make mistakes," Millington said.

"But they've also got that x-factor sometimes that can win you a game, and that's what's come out with Flo today, he's done an awful lot of work out of possession, which obviously isn't what he's here for.

"He's here to get on the ball, create and score, and he continues to grow in terms of his contribution to the team without the ball, but then on days like today when he turns up and puts one in the top corner, then it makes him an incredibly valuable member of the team."

Jack Evans came off the bench in the game, with the Town team unchanged from the win over Woking.

"We're always reluctant to take chances with lads who are just back from injury, because not only are you wanting to build them up but you also want them to feel confident, and starting a game means they know they're likely to be playing a minimum of 60 minutes or more, which can sometimes damage their confidence and make them play within themselves," said the Halifax boss.

"So more often than not, lads coming back from injury will start on the bench.

"But he was a great option to have and at one point, we were looking at which position to put him on in, whether he goes left centre-half, left wing-back or left midfield, which shows how valuable he is to the group."

Asked whether Adam Adetoro was taken off with an injury, Millington said: "He'd had a knock and we just felt he's a young lad learning his trade, he'd just given away a couple of free-kicks in relatively dangerous areas, so we just wanted to try and negate that threat of giving them possession in our half through set-pieces.

"Adam's done an awful lot well today and it's another big learning event for him, and no doubt he'll go away and we'll help pick the positives as well as some of the areas for development out of it."