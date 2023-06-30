Robins watched Olumabori regularly last season while commentating on Yeovil Town games, where the new Town man played on loan.

How would you describe him as a player?

"Quick. One of those 'gets you out of your seat' players. I would say the definition of a 'tricky winger'.”

Andrew Owulabori in action for Kettering. Photo: Poppies Media

What are his best attributes?

"His speed is definitely up there, as well as holding on to the ball and taking on players. He enjoys cutting inside.”

What impact did he have at Yeovil?

"We probably should caveat that he was playing in a team devoid of any form and confidence but there is no doubt he at least attempted to make things happen. He needs to add goals to his game. He scored twice but also missed a host of very good chances."

Did he start most games or come off the bench - was he a better starter or more of an impact sub?

"A mix to be honest but I would say he had more of an impact when he came off the bench.”

What can the fans expect from him?

"They can expect a player who is still finding his feet but has natural talent. I imagine he can make a team that scores goals better as he was always part of attacking play.”

What is his best position and what other roles can he play?

"I would say right wing is where he is most effective. He did play as a striker, but think he thrived more on the wing. He just needed players to help him by putting the ball in the back of the net. The goals he did score, though, were good ones.”

Do you think he's a good signing for Halifax and can cut it at National League level?