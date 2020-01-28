Detectives arrest 21-year-old man following death of Jordan Sinnott

Detectives have arrested a 21-year-old man following the death of former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott.

A 20-year-old man who had previously been arrested has been released without charge. Two other 21-year-old men remain in police custody.

The latest arrest means there are now three men in police custody following the death of Sinnott, 25, after an assault in Retford’s Market Place in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr Sinnott had remained in hospital since the time of the incident, where he was receiving treatment for a suspected fractured skull. He died in hospital just before 6pm on Saturday 25 January, surrounded by his family.

Officers were called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Mr Sinnott, a footballer with Matlock Town Football Club, after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following an incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is now leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public again for their response to our appeals, and I continue to encourage anyone who saw anything on Saturday night to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be vital to our investigation, so please speak to us if you know something about what happened.”

Inspector Neil Bellamy, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Incidents of violence are very rare in Retford, and while the events of this weekend are clearly tragic they are by no means common.

“As the District Commander I will be working in partnership with the Licensing Team at Bassetlaw District Council to reassure residents of the town and the patrons of businesses and licensed premises.

“Visitors and residents of Retford can be reassured that the investigation in to the events of that night will continue in earnest and the Neighbourhood Policing Team will maintain presence and patrols in the town.”

If anyone has information or video footage please report it through the correct channels by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the dedicated online portal here.