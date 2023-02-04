Boundary Park. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

This is a huge win for Town at the start of a big week, and it is to be hoped it marks another turning point in their season after a bleak few weeks.

Dierseruvwe's first goal since the return game against Oldham was just reward for his hard-working display in what was a much improved Halifax performance, their best for a long while.

Town also kept their first clean sheet since the win at Guiseley on December 20.

Lots of positives, lots to build on. Much needed.

Halifax registered two corners and three shots in the first seven minutes amid a strong start - more than the whole of last Saturday at Notts County - asserting themselves with aggression and tenacity.

Oldham hadn't got going at all, but partly because Halifax hadn't let them.

The Shaymen were getting the ball forward much more effectively than recent weeks, with debutant Max Wright and Dieseruvwe - two of four changes along with Jesse Debrah and Adam Senior - having an early impact along with Mill Alli in a front three.

Dieseruvwe had three chances in five minutes amid Town's early dominance, firing wide from range, chipping the keeper but off target and then prodding over from Alli's lay-off.

Oldham were far more undisciplined and untidy in possession, whereas Halifax were cohesive, fluid and a threat, three descriptions not attributable to The Shaymen for too long.

There was more belief about The Shaymen; sprinting to close down, winning 50-50s, trusting their ability to beat a man.

Oldham saw more of the ball as the opening half progressed but didn't do much with it, passing with too little thought or care, not attacking with enough pace or tempo.

The first 20 minutes belonged to Halifax, but the second 20 saw Oldham compete better, they just lacked any sort of ingenuity or ability to create a decent chance.

The Latics had scored seven goals in their last three home league games. You couldn't really see how on this evidence.

While ex-Town man Mike Fondop and Joe Nuttall toiled for Oldham, Dierseruvwe was strong and sharp up-front for Town; holding the ball up, bullying defenders, bringing others into play.

Alli shuffled and shimmied menacingly down the left, while Harrogate loanee Wright was arguably Town's best player, offering movement, awareness and intelligence and providing a crucial bridge between midfield and attack.

He could have capped an impressive first-half with a goal had his shot on target been more powerful just before the break.

The only criticism at half-time was Town should have been winning. Not written that for a while.

Oldham remained far too tentative and scrappy on the ball after half-time, losing the ball time and again, offering no threat.

Unlike Town, who nearly edged ahead when Wright's cross was just out of Dieseruvwe's reach two yards out.

Oldham had struggled enough with 11 men but went down to ten when Fondop was sent-off against his old club for an elbow on Jack Senior.

Jordan Keane then had a shot saved by Magnus Norman.

It was set-up perfectly for The Shaymen, in control of the game and a man extra. They couldn't afford to waste an opportunity like this.

It was a role reversal of Town's defeat at Notts County, with Halifax pinning the opposition inside their own half.

Wright wasted a one-on-one chance after a lovely through ball by Harvey Gilmour, but got a penalty for handball when Keane's shot was blocked.

Dieseruvwe's spot-kick was saved, but he tapped in the rebound and Town had a first league goal in four games.

Oldham fans had been getting frustrated at 0-0 with 11 men, but that started to boil over with their side losing, down to ten and showing little sign of a fightback.

Halifax's threat had decreased since the goal though and The Shaymen weren't controlling possession, allowing the hosts hope of an equaliser when they should have been fearing a decisive second Town goal.

Substitute Fidel O'Rourke should have sealed it one-on-one with Norman but put his finish over the bar.

Oldham: Norman, J Clarke (Reid 84), Hogan, Yarney, Kitching, Sheron, Shelton, Chapman (Rooney 69), Tollitt (Abraham 63), Fondop, Nuttall Subs not used: P Clarke, Hudson.

Shots on target: 0

Shots off target: 1

Corners: 3

Halifax: Johnson, A Senior, Debrah, Stott, Golden, Keane, Gilmour, Senior, Alli (Hunter 81), Dierseruvwe, Wright (O'Rourke 89). Subs not used: White, Clarke, Arthur

Scorer: Dieseruvwe (68)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 11

Corners: 3

Attendance: 7,459 (565 away)

Referee: Dean Watson