Dierseruvwe off the mark in Shaymen's friendly defeat at Fleetwood

Fleetwood v Halifax

The Shaymen took the lead in the game, but were level at half-time thanks to Joe Garner's equaliser, and then trailed soon after the interval through Promise Omochere's goal.

Fleetwood enjoyed the more controlled, composed possession from the off, with Town picking their moments to sit back and to press.

Millenic Alli, on the left wing, looked lively, seeing an early goal disallowed for offside, while Sam Smart was a threat with his direct running in possession.

Dierseruvwe was rewarded for a hard-working first 20 minutes when he headed in a free-kick from the right.

On balance it was perhaps a little harsh on Fleetwood, but Halifax had grown into the game after starting on the back foot, requiring a fine save from Tom Scott to keep out the hosts.

Fleetwood fielded at least half-a-dozen first-teamers, but were struggling to muster a response to Town's opener.

Harvey Gilmour was relishing his role in central midfield, and was central to Town's quick turnovers, when they tried to win possession high up the pitch and attack at pace. When they did, they looked a threat.

Fleetwood did build some pressure as half-time approached, heading against the outside of the post from a left-wing cross.

And from another left-wing cross, Garner was well-placed, and unmarked, to nod in from close range at the far post.

The hosts completed the turnaround in the 52nd minute when a corner was headed back across goal and was turned in from close range by Omochere.

Now it was Halifax struggling to generate much of a reaction, although the Fleetwood keeper was called into a good save at his near post from a shot by a Halifax triallist at a tight angle.

The Shaymen were the more disjointed of the two sides as the second-half went on.

Fewer chances were bring created, but Halifax weren't seeing much of the ball inside the Fleetwood half.

Halifax had a low cross-shot hit the foot of the post with 15 minutes remaining, but had lost some of their earlier energy and sharpness.

Alli fired wide after a slick move, which Town didn't produce enough of in the second 45, amid a better spell approaching the last ten minutes.

An equaliser didn't come, but Town can reflect on a good test and plenty of positives, even if a pre-season win still eludes them.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bird, Teale, Baker, Earl, Boyle, Baggley, Omochere, G. Garner, Hayes, J. Garner. Subs: McMillan, White, Leggett, Edwards, Thompson, Raffie.

Halifax: Scott, Triallist, Triallist, Stott, Senior, Hunter, Gilmour, Capello, Smart, Alli, Dierseruvwe. Subs: English, Debrah, Essien, Cooke, Aliyu, Golden, Triallist